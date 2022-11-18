Read full article on original website
Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
Worcester losing businesses, new and old
WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
William S. Quinn, 68
FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
Upscale Grocery Store Proposed For Vacant Bed Bath & Beyond in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – An upscale grocery store chain, that focuses on local produce and prepared meals plus wine, craft beers, and spirits wants to open in Framingham. The Fresh market wants to move into the space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond on Route 9 East in Framingham. Owned...
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
Burlington opens new treehouse with mobility-impaired in mind
A new installation at Burlington’s Simonds Park is looking to prove life in the trees isn’t just for the birds. It’s even possible for those with mobility impairments. An elevated web of interconnected paths will allow even those in wheelchairs to embrace the childhood joy of a treehouse.
Framingham Police: One Injured in Concord Street Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, after a fight between two men in downtown Framingham, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to 19 Concord Street at 3:11 p.m. on November 17 for a report of two men fight. The men are known to each...
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Pitches for 5 Auburn St. in Natick: From $1 to $2M & from autism center to affordable housing to housing village
The Natick Select Board now has 4 proposals in hand to mull for the possible sale and future use of 5 Auburn St., which includes a distinctive 3-story, roughly 14,000 sq. ft. brick building that has served as a school for most of its 100 or so years. The board has about 6 months to make what Town Administrator Jamie Errickson termed “a pretty big decision,” and will proceed with rankings, interviews, and maybe even field trips to applicants’ other projects in the weeks and months ahead.
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, Wednesday, November 18, 2022
1 Saint Bridget School presents Dorothy in Wonderland tonight. Tickets available at the door. There is a second show on Saturday. 2. Voices of MetroWest will perform an ’80s concert at the Chris Walsh memorial Auditorium tonight at Fuller Middle School at 7. There is a second show on Saturday. Tickets are available online and at the door.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
League of Women Voters Framingham Selling Limited-Edition Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham invites you to check out their limited-edition merchandise sale. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the League’s activities in Framingham such as voter registration, hosting informational events, and encouraging civic participation in Framingham. Produced in partnership with fundraising platform FanCloth, the limited-edition merch is designed to combine the use of merch to promote engagement with our democracy.
Lamakina Finishes 75th in State Championship Meet; Holliston’s Luisi Win Division 2 Championship Title
FORT DEVENS – The MIAA state championship meets were held today, November 19 at Fort Devens. Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 75th overall in the MIAA Division 1 meet, said Athletic Director Paul Spear. She was the only Flyer to qualify for the meet. Cambridge sophomore won the...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Pond Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a two-car rear-end crash at Concord Street & Pond Street on Wednesday, November 16. The crash happened at the intersection at 5:43 p.m. There were no injuries, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was cited for unlicensed operation of a...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee
NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday. Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court...
Framingham Estate Sale Features Wallace Nutting Pieces
FRAMINGHAM – A Wallace Nutting dining set and prints are part of a Framingham estate sale this weekend. The sale is Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9 Webster Street in Framingham. Among the items for sale are a Wallace Nutting...
