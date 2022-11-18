ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester losing businesses, new and old

WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

William S. Quinn, 68

FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program

FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
natickreport.com

Pitches for 5 Auburn St. in Natick: From $1 to $2M & from autism center to affordable housing to housing village

The Natick Select Board now has 4 proposals in hand to mull for the possible sale and future use of 5 Auburn St., which includes a distinctive 3-story, roughly 14,000 sq. ft. brick building that has served as a school for most of its 100 or so years. The board has about 6 months to make what Town Administrator Jamie Errickson termed “a pretty big decision,” and will proceed with rankings, interviews, and maybe even field trips to applicants’ other projects in the weeks and months ahead.
NATICK, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

League of Women Voters Framingham Selling Limited-Edition Merchandise

FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham invites you to check out their limited-edition merchandise sale. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the League’s activities in Framingham such as voter registration, hosting informational events, and encouraging civic participation in Framingham. Produced in partnership with fundraising platform FanCloth, the limited-edition merch is designed to combine the use of merch to promote engagement with our democracy.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Pond Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a two-car rear-end crash at Concord Street & Pond Street on Wednesday, November 16. The crash happened at the intersection at 5:43 p.m. There were no injuries, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was cited for unlicensed operation of a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee

NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy