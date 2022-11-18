Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences. “We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”

MARATHON, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO