Marathon, FL

SICK OF THE FLOODS: KEY LARGO COMMUNITY AWAITS SOLUTION

Seven years have passed since Monroe County officials initiated a pilot project to address flooding at Key Largo’s Twin Lakes community. For resident Stephanie Russo, it’s been a long seven years. On Nov. 15, Monroe County commissioners authorized County Administrator Roman Gastesi to execute a $3.9-million grant agreement...
KEY LARGO, FL
ISLAMORADA DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT UP FOR DISCUSSION NEXT MONTH

A new Islamorada council seated Dec. 6 will consider whether development of a distillery moves forward at the former BB&T Bank building on Plantation Key. Specifically, council members will consider approval of a major conditional use to redevelop the building’s first floor into a distillery, restaurant and brewpub with outdoor seating area. Seven deed restricted residential housing units are located on the second floor. The applicant is CBT Construction and owner Chris Trentine.
ISLAMORADA, FL
BELIGHTED BIKES & HOLIDAY VILLAGE LIGHT THE NIGHT AT KEY WEST EVENT

Grab your Santa hat and “bedazzle” your bicycles on Friday, Dec. 2, for the second annual Holiday Village & BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House at Truman Waterfront’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. and will include family activities, food and snacks for sale, contests and more, all to benefit the nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, which handles foster care and adoption in the Keys as well as subsidized child care and other family services.
KEY WEST, FL
LIGHTED BOATS ILLUMINATE KEY LARGO’S BLACKWATER SOUND DEC. 10

Lighted boats will illuminate Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound during the annual Key Largo Boat Parade on Dec. 10. Organized by the Key Largo Sunset Rotary Club, the evening will culminate with an extravagant fireworks display sponsored by Plantation Boat Mart. Boats can enter the lighted parade for free, and...
KEY LARGO, FL
MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS

Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
KEY LARGO, FL
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON

With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
MARATHON, FL
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS IN KEY WEST

Key West Holiday Fest, the southernmost city’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is set to kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample:
KEY WEST, FL
KEYS SWIMMERS REPRESENT AT STATE MEETS IN STUART

After a weeklong delay due to concerns over impacts from Hurricane Nicole, the FHSAA 2022 Swimming and Diving State Championships for the 1A and 2A divisions are finally complete. Coral Shores sent five athletes to Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart to compete in 1A races on Nov....
STUART, FL
KEYS SOCCER SQUADS ARE A MIX OF BRIGHT SPOTS, EARLY SEASON STRUGGLES

Key West has achieved a 3-2 record early this season. The Conchs won at home against Keys Gate on Nov. 15, then took to the road three days later, defeating Dade Christian in a single half on Nov. 18 by mercy rule. Seven different Key West players scored in the game, including two by Jonathan Gvili and Daniel Quiche and one each from Jonathan Bahri, Loubins Fleuridor, Jan Charles, Finley McKnight and Nicolas Silak. The 10th goal scored in the match was an own-goal by Dade Christian. The Conchs play again on Monday, Nov. 28 at Boca Raton.
KEY WEST, FL
BASKETBALL BEGINS FOR MARATHON, CORAL SHORES

Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences. “We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”
MARATHON, FL

