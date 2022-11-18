Becky G glows in black with colored sequins as she joins soccer star beau Sebastian Lletget while vying for four 2022 Latin Grammy Awards
Becky G shimmered in a brilliant sequined dress as she made a grand arrival at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 25-year-old singer was joined at the ceremony by her hunky soccer star boyfriend Sebastian Lletget.
Becky (full name: Rebbeca Gomez) was up for four honors at the Latin music award show, including in the prestigious Record and Song of the Year categories.
Becky looked stunning in her elegant black gown, which featured a voluminous skirt and a modest train following behind her.
The low-cut sleeveless ensemble highlighted her cleavage and toned arms, and the black fabric was enlivened by paint splash–like swirls of green, red and blue sequins.
The songstress wore her raven locks parted down the middle and swept down her back, with thick strands dangling freely to frame her elegantly made-up face.
She added a touch of class to her look with a set of sheer black gloves that reached all the way to her upper arms.
She added plenty of sparkle to complement her dress with dangling green jeweled earrings and a massive ring featuring what looked like an emerald surrounded by small diamonds.
Sebastian opted for a more muted outfit to leave the spotlight on his girlfriend. He was dressed in a classic black suit, which he matched with a tie-free black shirt and black shoes.
He styled his short hair up in spikes and sported a close-cropped beard.
Becky is up for some of the evening's top awards, including Record of the Year for Pa Mis Muchachas, her collaboration with Christina Aguilera and Nicki Nicole, which features Nathy Peluso.
She's among those credited on Christina's album Aguilera, though she's not listed as a nominee for Album of the Year.
But Becky is still competing for Song of the Year for Pa Mis Muchchas. The Record of the Year award is given out to performers, while Song of the Year is intended for songwriters, so she is eligible in both categories.
She's also vying for Best Urban Fusion/Performance for the same single and Best Urban Song for her Carol G collaboration MAMIII.
The artist released her second studio album, Esquemas, in May. Since then, it has reached the top of Billboard's Latin Pop chart and has been certified 3x platinum.
Becky had plenty of support from her boyfriend Sebastian, as she has had for the past six years that they have been together.
Last month, she spoke to People about how 'lucky' she was that the two were 'best friends' and were willing to put in the effort to make a successful, long-lasting relationship.
'I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another,' she said. 'I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend.'
She added that the two managed to keep things interesting by just going with the flow of their lives.
'We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning,' she explained.
Latin Grammy Awards 2022: WINNERS
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas
Pablo Alborán - Castillos de arena
Anitta - Envolver
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos
Camilo - Pegao
Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER
Karol G - Provenza
Juan Luis Guerra - Provenza
Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd - La Fama
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito
Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito Viejo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ángela Álvarez - WINNER
Sofía Campos
Cande y Paulo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada - WINNER
Pol Granch
Nabález
Tiare
Vale
Yahritza y su esencia
Nicole Zignago
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Fonseca - Viajante
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera - WINNER
Marta Gómez - FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS
Kurt - La Vida
Sin Bandera - Frecuencia
BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER
BEST URBAN SONG
Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó - WINNER
BEST ROCK SONG
Fito Paez - Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Bomba Estereo - Deja
Jorge Drexler - Tinta Y Tiempo
Elsa y Elmar - Ya No Somos Los Mismos
Fonseca - Viajante
Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER
Alejandro Sanz - Sanz
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma
SONG OF THE YEAR
Ricky Martin feat. Reik - A veces bien y a veces mal
Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers - Agua
Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito viejo
Fonseca - Besos en la frente
Carla Morrison - Encontrarme
Rosalía - Henta,i
Camilo & Evaluna Montaner - Índigo
Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas
Karol G - Provenza
Sebastián Yatra - Tacones rojos
Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sebastian Yatra - Dharma - WINNER
BEST POP SONG
Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives - Baloncito Viejo
Jorge Drexler - La Guerrilla de la Concordia - WINNER
Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca - Besos En La Frente
Édgar Barrera & Camilo - Indigo
Jorge Drexler - LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA
BEST RAP/HIPHOP SONG
Bad Bunny - Demuseo - WINNER
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Fito Paez - Los Anos Salvajes - WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
Jorge Drexler - El Dia Estrenaste El Mundo - WINNER
