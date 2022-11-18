ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky G glows in black with colored sequins as she joins soccer star beau Sebastian Lletget while vying for four 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Becky G shimmered in a brilliant sequined dress as she made a grand arrival at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 25-year-old singer was joined at the ceremony by her hunky soccer star boyfriend Sebastian Lletget.

Becky (full name: Rebbeca Gomez) was up for four honors at the Latin music award show, including in the prestigious Record and Song of the Year categories.

Coupled up: Becky G, 25, shimmered in a black sequined gown as she arrived at the 2022 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Thursday with her beau Sebastian Lletget

Becky looked stunning in her elegant black gown, which featured a voluminous skirt and a modest train following behind her.

The low-cut sleeveless ensemble highlighted her cleavage and toned arms, and the black fabric was enlivened by paint splash–like swirls of green, red and blue sequins.

The songstress wore her raven locks parted down the middle and swept down her back, with thick strands dangling freely to frame her elegantly made-up face.

She added a touch of class to her look with a set of sheer black gloves that reached all the way to her upper arms.

Spread out: Becky looked stunning in her elegant black gown, which featured a voluminous skirt and a modest train following behind her
Vibrant: The low-cut sleeveless ensemble highlighted her cleavage and toned arms, and the black fabric was enlivened by paint splash–like swirls of green, red and blue sequins

She added plenty of sparkle to complement her dress with dangling green jeweled earrings and a massive ring featuring what looked like an emerald surrounded by small diamonds.

Sebastian opted for a more muted outfit to leave the spotlight on his girlfriend. He was dressed in a classic black suit, which he matched with a tie-free black shirt and black shoes.

He styled his short hair up in spikes and sported a close-cropped beard.

Competitor: Becky is up for some of the evening's top awards, including Record and Song of the Year for Pa Mis Muchachas, her collaboration with Christina Aguilera and Nicki Nicole, which features Nathy Peluso
Nominee: She's also vying for Best Urban Fusion/Performance for the same single and Best Urban Song for her Carol G collaboration MAMIII

Becky is up for some of the evening's top awards, including Record of the Year for Pa Mis Muchachas, her collaboration with Christina Aguilera and Nicki Nicole, which features Nathy Peluso.

She's among those credited on Christina's album Aguilera, though she's not listed as a nominee for Album of the Year.

But Becky is still competing for Song of the Year for Pa Mis Muchchas. The Record of the Year award is given out to performers, while Song of the Year is intended for songwriters, so she is eligible in both categories.

She's also vying for Best Urban Fusion/Performance for the same single and Best Urban Song for her Carol G collaboration MAMIII.

The artist released her second studio album, Esquemas, in May. Since then, it has reached the top of Billboard's Latin Pop chart and has been certified 3x platinum.

It's a hit: The artist released her second studio album, Esquemas, in May. Since then, it has reached the top of Billboard's Latin Pop chart and has been certified 3x platinum; seen in June
Going with the flow: 'We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that,' she said of Sebastian to People in October

Becky had plenty of support from her boyfriend Sebastian, as she has had for the past six years that they have been together.

Last month, she spoke to People about how 'lucky' she was that the two were 'best friends' and were willing to put in the effort to make a successful, long-lasting relationship.

'I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another,' she said. 'I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend.'

She added that the two managed to keep things interesting by just going with the flow of their lives.

'We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning,' she explained.

Latin Grammy Awards 2022: WINNERS

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas

Pablo Alborán - Castillos de arena

Anitta - Envolver

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos

Camilo - Pegao

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER

Karol G - Provenza

Juan Luis Guerra - Provenza

Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd - La Fama

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito

Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito Viejo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ángela Álvarez - WINNER

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada - WINNER

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y su esencia

Nicole Zignago

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Fonseca - Viajante

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera - WINNER

Marta Gómez - FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS

Kurt - La Vida

Sin Bandera - Frecuencia

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - WINNER

BEST URBAN SONG

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó - WINNER

BEST ROCK SONG

Fito Paez - Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Bomba Estereo - Deja

Jorge Drexler - Tinta Y Tiempo

Elsa y Elmar - Ya No Somos Los Mismos

Fonseca - Viajante

Rosalía - Motomami - WINNER

Alejandro Sanz - Sanz

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ricky Martin feat. Reik - A veces bien y a veces mal

Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers - Agua

Carlos Vives & Camilo - Baloncito viejo

Fonseca - Besos en la frente

Carla Morrison - Encontrarme

Rosalía - Henta,i

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner - Índigo

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso - Pa’ mis muchachas

Karol G - Provenza

Sebastián Yatra - Tacones rojos

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana - Tocarte - WINNER

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sebastian Yatra - Dharma - WINNER

BEST POP SONG

Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives - Baloncito Viejo

Jorge Drexler - La Guerrilla de la Concordia - WINNER

Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca - Besos En La Frente

Édgar Barrera & Camilo - Indigo

Jorge Drexler - LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA

BEST RAP/HIPHOP SONG

Bad Bunny - Demuseo - WINNER

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Fito Paez - Los Anos Salvajes - WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Jorge Drexler - El Dia Estrenaste El Mundo - WINNER

