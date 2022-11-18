Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his businessIngram AtkinsonGranby, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Night Parade and Lighting Ceremony to Kick Off Holiday Season in Greeley
A nighttime parade has a much different feeling than a morning parade. The floats and participants are illuminated and have to really think of out-of-the-box decorating in order to be seen in the dark. The 2022 Greeley Lights the Night Holiday Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony is coming up on...
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
Denver International Airport
Guess you could consider that just one of the best-kept secrets of DIA. The ice skating rink is located on the plaza outside on Level 5 between the Jeppesen Terminal and Westin Hotel. 2022-2023 Ice Skating Dates at DIA. The ice skating rink at DIA will be open daily...
Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night
It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
Flight to Denver Sees St. Elmo’s Fire and It’s Not What You Think
From the headline, you'd assume that a flight crew managed to toss an old VHS or DVD into the plane's video system and show a classic 80's "Brat Pack" movie on their way from Miami to Denver. But in fact, the flight was treated to the real thing. If you...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Light Up NoCo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
The Denver Zoo is Putting Big Efforts into Rhino Research
Normally, it's a rhino's pointy horns that stand out as the animal's most distinctive feature. But the Denver Zoo's resident rhinoceros has another noticeable adornment that's been catching the eye of curious visitors. Rudy, the 29-year-old black rhinoceros, whose full name is Rudisha, has been seen sporting a thick ankle...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Are Rental Car Fees About To Go Up At DIA?
It wouldn't be surprising - I mean, what isn't going up in price these days?. The latest thing to *potentially* go up in price? Rental car fees at Denver International Airport (DIA). According to airport officials, Denver International Airport is seriously considering hiking the price of airport car rentals. About...
Slam Dunk: Denver Ranked as One of the Best Sports Cities in America
Slam dunk! Batter up! Touchdown! Goal! However you like to say it, this is good news for Colorado sports fans. A new study from WalletHub has ranked Denver as the eighth-best sports city in the U.S., giving the Mile High City an overall score of 37.75. But what does that...
Workers At This Northern Colorado Starbucks Are Going On Strike Today – Here’s Why
You might experience some disruption while you're picking up your coffee this morning, depending on where you like to go to get it. Workers at multiple Starbucks locations around Colorado - including those at one Starbucks location in Northern Colorado - are set to go on strike Thursday (Nov. 17)
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
A Winter Weather Advisory Has Been Issued for Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado could see its first sizable snowstorm of the season and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the storm. Snow could start falling as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning in parts of Northern Colorado. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Fort Collins, Loveland,...
Colorado State University’s ROTC Programs and the 2022 ‘Bronze Boot Run’
Friday November 11, Veterans Day, was Military Appreciation Day at Colorado State University; it coincided with CSU Rams Football hosting the Wyoming Cowboys for the 114th "Border War." Brian Roth, the Voice of the Rams, sat down for a conversation with two members of the CSU ROTC program to talk...
Weld County Files Charges Against Cops, Woman In Train Collision
Two police officers from towns in Weld County are facing felony charges in connection with a September incident in which a woman was hit by a train while restrained in a police car. That's according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney's office. The Platteville Police car...
