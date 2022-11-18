Read full article on original website
Mexico launches online platform for dual-use precursors
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has presented an online platform that it claims will allow authorities to track the import and consumption so-called “dual use” precursor chemicals that are often used to make synthetic drugs like meth and fentanyl. Mexico has detected a number of companies that lost shipments of chemicals like ephedrine, benzene or ammonium chloride to theft, or sold them to front companies used by drug cartels. In a presentation Wednesday, the head of Mexico’s health and drug regulatory agency said corruption was common before. Alejandro Svarch said the new system will allow shipments to be traced, to verify how they’re used.
Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Western Pacific Appointments – Global Bulletin
WEST PACIFIC EXECUTIVE ROLES As the post-merger restructuring continues, Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Gillian Zhao as president of its China operations. Tony Qiu is appointed SVP head of commercial, Western Pacific. Both positions report to James Gibbons, president and MD, WBD, in the Western Pacific region, which it defines as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China, and spans the group’s portfolio, including pay-TV, free-to-air television, theatrical, studios, direct-to-consumer and consumer products. A Warner Bros. veteran, who was named as Warner’s EVP in China in 2016, Zhao’s task is to lead “the strategic growth of WBD’s theatrical, TV distribution, home entertainment and...
Ending a ‘nightmare’ in Venezuela: How the US government brought seven Americans home
On October 1, five of the so-called Citgo 6 were woken up early in their Venezuelan prison by a guard telling them to “get dressed up properly.”. The men put on their yellow prison suits — “We called it our ‘Minion’ suit,” Jose Pereira said — before they were instructed by the head of the prison to instead change into civilian clothes.
Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as prime minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats, with its ally Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the biggest single party with 49 seats. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him for a unity government. His rise to the top will ease anxieties in the multiracial nation over greater Islamization under Muhyiddin and spark hopes that reforms for better governance will resume.
4 detained over China trading company fire that killed 38
BEIJING (AP) — Four people have been detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China that killed 38 people. Authorities say the fire Monday was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth being stored at a facility run by the firm Kaixinda. The mayor was quoted in state media as saying two of the company’s employees and two from a clothing firm were detained. They have not been formally arrested and there was no immediate word on what charges they may face. Gao said the city would conduct inspections of all possible safety risks in the city of more than 5 million people in Henan province. It has seen a number of recent deadly incidents blamed on safety violations and lax oversight.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was uncharted territory for the Israeli journalist. Wandering through the rustic outdoor marketplace in Doha before the start of the World Cup, he zeroed in on a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and white flowing robe and asked for an interview. “Which channel?”...
Kim’s sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made insult-laden threats against South Korea for considering unilateral sanctions on the North. Kim Yo Jong called the South’s new president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Her diatribe Thursday came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was reviewing additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. Last month, South Korea imposed its first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years, but those were related to near-nonexistent financial dealings between the rivals and are largely symbolic. Fresh sanctions from the United Nations Security Council are unlikely because China and Russia oppose them.
House Republicans say TikTok made misleading claims in briefings on data handling
House Republicans say TikTok may have misled congressional staff in private briefings about the company’s handling of US user data, in a new letter to the short-form video app this week. The letter dated Tuesday and addressed to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew reflects the latest escalation by US...
Made.com: symbol of the pandemic punt that popped post-Covid
Founders, early backers and banks won big in the craze for buying online retailers but investors at THG, Deliveroo and Virgin Wines lost out
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status
GUDUTA, India (AP) — India’s 110 million indigenous tribespeople are scattered across various states and fragmented into hundreds of clans, with different legends, different languages and different words for their gods. Yet, what binds at least 5 million of them together is Sarna Dharma, a belief system that shares common threads with the world’s many ancient nature-worshipping religions. But it is also a faith that isn’t codified under Indian law, compelling many nature worshippers to associate themselves with other recognized religions. The followers of Sarna Dharma say a formal recognition of their religion would help the community preserve its culture and history in a country where the rights of the ethnic population have slowly eroded.
‘I’m waiting for someone to wake me up,’ says Saudi sports minister after remarkable win over Argentina
A day after Saudi Arabia’s historic win against Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, the Kingdom’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says he’s “waiting for someone to wake me up.”. “It’s been an unbelievable result. The team played really well, they prepared for three...
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered a State of the Nation address at the country’s new multimillion-dollar parliament building. China has funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200 million six-story building in Mt. Hampden, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the capital, Harare, as a “gift”— signifying its growing influence on the former British colony. Mnangagwa’s address also served to officially open the last session of the current parliament before elections next year and marked the move out of Zimbabwe’s colonial-era parliament building in central Harare.
Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim
Brazil's electoral court has fined outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's party for disputing the results of his election loss last month to leftist opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions against three more Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government’s continued crackdown on protests after the death of Mahsa Amini. She’s the 22-year-old woman who died in September while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The Treasury Department says the three officials who are being penalized allegedly assisted in spreading military control over largely Kurdish areas that have “faced a particularly severe security response” since the protests began. The Treasury says Iranians are protesting peacefully “against a regime that denies human rights and fundamental freedoms to its people, especially women and girls.”
Workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China clash with police, videos show
Workers at China’s largest iPhone assembly factory were seen confronting police, some in riot gear, on Wednesday, according to videos shared over social media. The videos show hundreds of workers facing off with law enforcement officers, many in white hazmat suits, on the Foxconn campus in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. In the footage, now blocked, some of the protesters could be heard complaining about their pay and sanitary conditions.
Most Fed officials at last meeting backed slower rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting favored reducing the size of their interest rate hikes “soon’’— just before raising their benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. The central bank’s policymakers saw “very few signs that inflation pressures were abating.” Still, a “substantial majority″ of the officials felt that smaller rate hikes “would likely soon be appropriate,” according to the minutes of their Nov. 1-2 meeting. The Fed is widely expected to raise its key short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, by a half-point when it next meets in mid-December.
Boy, 6, pulled alive from wreckage of Indonesia earthquake
A six-year-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage of a property Wednesday after surviving for more than two days under debris, bringing hope to those waiting for news of loved ones after a powerful earthquake struck a populous area of Indonesia’s West Java province. Indonesia’s National Agency for...
Senators press Buttigieg to increase airline passenger compensation for canceled and delayed flights
Three Democratic senators urged the Department of Transportation on Wednesday to increase airline passengers’ compensation for canceled and delayed flights when the airline is at fault. The pressure campaign comes on the eve of Thanksgiving, as airlines prepare for near pre-pandemic levels of travel. In a letter to Transportation...
Court rules Dutch state liable for 2007 Afghan bombing
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the country’s forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, and ordered the state to pay financial compensation to the victims. The court in The Hague on Wednesday found the late-night attack on a compound that left some 20 civilians dead violated international humanitarian law. It sided with four survivors of the attack who brought a civil suit against the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound.
UN envoy seeking renewed truce and path to peace in Yemen
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he’s not only trying to renew the truce that expired last month but also to get the warring parties to initiate talks on a path toward a settlement of the eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that he outlined ideas and options to the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels. He says “discussions are making progress and they are ongoing.” The U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting than six months.
