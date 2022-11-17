ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders vs. Texans: Thursday injury report for Week 11

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
The Washington Commanders had their first full day of practice this week on Thursday in preparation for the Houston Texans. The Commanders, coming off a big Monday night win over the Eagles, had a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Washington’s injury report looked much the same Thursday with linebacker Cole Holcomb [foot] and running back J.D. McKissic [neck] remaining sidelined. Head coach Ron Rivera sounded like Holcomb was closer to a return but didn’t specify a timeline.

There appears to be no new news regarding McKissic.

The following players were limited on Thursday:

  • Center Tyler Larsen [back]
  • LB David Mayo [hamstring]
  • TE Armani Rogers [knee]
  • WR Curtis Samuel [shin]
  • TE Logan Thomas [rib]

Running backs Antonio Gibson [knee] and Jonathan Williams [knee] were listed on the injury report but participated fully.

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. [hamstring] was the only Texan not to practice Thursday. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who missed practice Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday.

