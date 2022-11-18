Read full article on original website
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The holiday season is around the corner, and soon enough we’ll see which teams are breaking out the big budgets for some festivities. The Yankees have shown some initial promise in this regard as they’ve been in contact with Aaron Judge’s camp and have offered a new contract to him, but without any concrete details we have no idea how far apart the two stand. This has the makings of a drawn-out watch as Judge takes full ownership over his first and likely only free agency bonanza.
Judge is not to blame for free agency outcome
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway, and with a meeting between the star right fielder and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had on Tuesday, lots of talk was had about the state of the negotiations between Judge and the New York Yankees as well. It has been the talk...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/22/22
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have requested the medical information for free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom. The Bombers are the fourth team with reported interest, joining the Mets, Braves, and Rangers. Requesting medicals is something that happens quite often, so it doesn’t mean the Yanks are in a heavy pursuit of the 35-year-old, but he still is one of the game’s best pitchers when healthy.
Seven former Yankees on ballot for 2023 Hall of Fame class
Early on Monday afternoon, the 2023 ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was released, and the Yankees will be well-represented with seven former Bronx Bombers up for induction this year. Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltrán, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Alex Rodriguez, and Gary Sheffield are among the 28 players who will be voted on by the BBWAA for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Abreu, Jones, Pettitte, Rodriguez, and Sheffield are returning the ballot, while this will be Beltrán and Ellsbury’s first year of eligibility.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Justin Verlander
In a top heavy class of free agent starting pitchers, the biggest name belongs perhaps to the elder statesman of the bunch. Justin Verlander hits the open market on the eve of his 40th birthday as the reigning AL Cy Young winner and AL ERA leader. A modern day Nolan Ryan of sorts, one could imagine him remaining one of the best starters in baseball well into his second decade in the league, and he has a chance to parlay that into a record-breaking contract this winter.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/22/22
The rumors continue to swirl as we head through November, with the hot stove remaining mostly lukewarm. The Yankees keep being connected to a number of big names, with reports indicating yesterday that they’d asked for Jacob deGrom’s medicals, and that the club remains interested in NPB pitcher Kodai Senga. It’s a topic that will be explored more in the future, but there certainly seems to be a different tenor to this Yankee offseason so far than last, with most buzz suggesting that they are set to be active in the coming weeks and months.
Where the AL East stands heading into Thanksgiving
In many ways, the Thanksgiving holiday represents the first major milestone in the offseason. Last year, with teams trying to get their business done trying to the institution of the lockout in early December, it represented a warning bell that transactions were about to be frozen, so get those trades processed and contracts signed while you still can. In a more normal year, such as we are currently in, it is the starting bell. Up until this point, only a couple of transactions have been made, primarily trades to free up money and players re-signing with their current club — when we return from break, the winter meetings will be upon us, and with it, the off-season will truly begin.
Judge looking around.
Obviously Judge earned the right to enjoy free agency and look at any team. He's going to meet with the Giants. I just wonder if the longer this does the more likely he leaves. Maybe Hal really will match any offer but Cashman pissed of Jeter and he pissed off Judge. Judge may just love the West Coast enough to give Cash the finger.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Jonathan Loáisiga
Jonathan Loáisiga was one of the few players who had his best performance of the 2022 season while the team was in the middle of their near-collapse. On the offensive side, it was the Aaron Judge show, but on the pitching side, the bullpen was led by Loáisiga’s 2021-esque pitching.
Yankees Potential Trade Target: Jesse Winker
In typical Jerry Dipoto fashion, the Mariners wasted little time getting started this offseason. Last week, they acquired slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Blue Jays for Erik Swanson and a pitching prospect. At the time especially, the deal left Seattle with a lot of mouths to feed in the outfield. Although they have already sent Kyle Lewis to Arizona to free up space, and Jesse Winker was a headline acquisition just last offseason, the stage could be set for a deal. The talented lefty could be a good fit for the Yankees if a deal were to happen.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Ron Marinaccio
Grade: A- 2022 Statistics: 40 games, 44.0 IP, 2.05 ERA, 3.20 FIP, 4.06 xFIP, 11.45 K/9, 4.91 BB/9, 0.4 fWAR. After an impressive spring training, Marinaccio broke camp with the Yankees and made the Opening Day roster. His first two outings were both solid, walking just one batter across 2.1 innings. However, his next two saw him give up five runs in 1.2 innings and he would be demoted back to Triple-A. At that point, it seemed like Marinaccio was mostly destined to be a classic “Scranton Shuttle”-type pitcher.
