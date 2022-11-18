Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Iowa PBS cancels pledge drive after ‘suspicious’ cyber activity
JOHNSTON — An apparent cybersecurity breach has caused Iowa PBS to cancel the remainder of its annual fall fundraising pledge drive. An Iowa PBS spokeswoman Tuesday confirmed the issue, which has not impacted the station’s ability to broadcast programming. “In the early hours of Sunday morning, Iowa PBS...
KIMT
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
KIMT
Minnesota State Fair GM Hammer says he'll step down
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will get a new general manager with Jerry Hammer's announcement that he's stepping down after 26 years in the job. Hammer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune it's “a gift” to have had the job for such a long time. The 68-year-old Hammer started his career as a temporary employee in the fair greenhouses.
KIMT
Gas prices and travel stats for this holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Automobile Association has released its Thanksgiving weekend projections for gas costs and number of travelers across the country. With this huge rise in travel, we're seeing high numbers in travel by cars, planes, and even trains. AAA reports that there are over 54 million people...
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
KIMT
Iowa turkeys to be pardoned virtually due to bird flu
DES MOINES — An annual tradition is heading online as state and agriculture officials exercise caution with the threat of bird flu looming. Gov. Kim Reynolds will pardon two turkeys via video Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said Monday. The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s...
KIMT
How to plan for safe, sober travel this holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind community members of the importance of safe and sober driving while traveling during the holidays. A major factor in accidents on the roadways this time of year is impaired driving - whether under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. While...
KIMT
Forest City woman wins $2 million in Powerball
CLIVE, Iowa – A Forest City woman has claimed a $2 million prize in Powerball. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan spent about a month making plans before claiming her winnings from the October 10 drawing. "It started feeling really real driving up and seeing the Iowa Lottery sign...
Comments / 0