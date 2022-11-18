ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Is MNPS prepared for a school shooter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — God forbid we ever have a mass school shooting here in Nashville. No one wants to think about it, but how can you not prepare for it?. In a FOX 17 News poll, we asked teachers if they felt adequately trained for a mass shooting. An alarming 70 percent said no.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hunters Lane 14-year-old charged with carrying gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hunters Lane High School student has been charged with carrying a gun on campus. The 14-year-old was charged after schools officials received an anonymous tip tat he has a firearm, Metro Police report. The 9th grade student was removed from class due to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Metro Animal Care and Control asking for information on burned dog

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who is responsible for burning a dog Tuesday night in Nashville. An Animal Control Officer responded to a call for help on Wednesday morning for a dog that was hurt. The officer found Diamond, who had been set on fire by someone and needed emergency care. MACC rushed the dog to the emergency vet and paid for her care using the Emergency Medical Fund that is donated by Friends of MACC Nashville. MACC says that while the dog, named Diamond. now has less swelling she still has a long road to recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

KSP: Man threatened mass shooting at Kentucky schools, churches

HORSE CAVE, Ky. -- A man is arrested for allegedly making threats against schools and churches in two Kentucky counties. Kentucky State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Morrison, of Horse Cave, after they say he sent virtual threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in Warren and Hart counties on Sunday.
HORSE CAVE, KY
fox17.com

Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy