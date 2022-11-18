ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Secondary Pathway Opportunities

As you are planning your academic journey in Highline and beyond, we want to let you know that in addition to neighborhood schools, which offer challenging coursework with electives to enhance students’ learning experience, Highline also offers Schools of Choice, a variety of school and program options, each with a specialized focus to meet student interest and need.
Learn About Highline Virtual Elementary

As you are planning your academic journey in Highline and beyond, we want to let you know that in addition to your neighborhood elementary school, which offers challenging coursework to enhance students’ learning experience, Highline also offers a virtual elementary program. Highline Virtual Elementary is an online option for...

