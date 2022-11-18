ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

debbie nance
5d ago

I used to live in Pekin Indiana there was one living in my woods I didn't tell a soul because I didn't want anyone to kill it.

Joyce Thiery
5d ago

I have seen several and they are beautiful. I never tell anyone except my daughter. people don't want them for meat, they want them for the trophy

Deplorable
5d ago

They are beautiful! I saw an albino doe, in the mountains of Virginia....it was awesome!!

99.5 WKDQ

5 Holiday Train Rides You Can Only Find in Indiana

So many things can be associated with Christmas and the Holiday Season. It can be anything from flying reindeer, snow, Christmas trees, and candy canes. Something that also comes to mind are trains. Whistling locomotive train sets on an endless loop around the Christmas tree, or even a holiday classic film such as The Polar Express ( a must-watch for my family every year.) Trains have been a reliable mode of transport for hundreds of years, and may even play a part in helping Santa distribute all his gifts. If you are interested in a real-life "Polar Express" check out the train rides being offered this season here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Sassy, Adoptable Indiana Cat Isn’t Afraid to Tell You What She Wants

Meet Frankie, our Vanderburgh Humane Society Pet of the Week!. My name is Frankie! I’m a 10-year-old female feline who was surrendered to the VHS because my owners didn’t want an “old pet.” Well, I have something to say about that! In fact, I have something to say about everything. Dinner time? I’ll let you know. Forgot to put my favorite rug down? I’m gonna let you know! If you’re interested in adopting a sassy older lady, apply for me at vhslifesaver.org!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods

Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
VINCENNES, IN
