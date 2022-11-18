Read full article on original website
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
ksl.com
Herriman standoff ends in man being shot, killed by officers after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday night after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in...
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
Utah man suffers life-threatening burns in shipping container explosion
A man is in critical condition with major burns to his body after an explosion inside a shipping container in a remote area of Utah County.
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
kjzz.com
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
22-year-old man arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs
A vehicle with no insurance led police to recover illegal drugs this Tuesday, Nov. 15.
ksl.com
Police: Driver draws gun in 'self-defense' after multivehicle crash causes fight
ROY — Police say a driver pulled a gun out on a busy street in Roy on Wednesday after a chain-reaction crash led to a fight between drivers. Just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 South and 1900 West, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said.
Driver dies after crashing at 100 mph on Woods Cross city street
One person died Friday night after crashing his car while driving at an extremely high speed on a city street in Woods Cross.
‘A piece of my soul died’: Orem salon owner devastated after massive fire destroys business
An early morning fire destroyed a salon and day spa in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 19. Fire crews say the incident was reported just before 6 a.m. by a driver passing by the Seasons Salon and Day Spa, located at 934 North State Street.
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
ksl.com
More alleged victims prompts more charges against unlicensed Utah eye doctor
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake eye doctor scheduled to go to trial in January on charges of performing surgeries while his license was suspended — leaving at least one patient blind — is now facing new criminal charges after more alleged victims were identified. Paul...
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
kjzz.com
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
