Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
Related
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Utah Jazz are looking to trade Rudy Gay.
Without their stars, Clippers are no match against Warriors
Marcus Morris Sr. scored 19 points and Terance Mann added 17 as the Clippers fell to the Golden State Warriors 124-107 on Wednesday in San Francisco.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James reportedly expected to return to court for Lakers on Friday vs. Spurs
LeBron James reportedly looks set to finally rejoin the Lakers on the court after missing over two weeks with an adductor strain. A report during Tuesday’s broadcast of the Lakers-Suns game from Chris Haynes indicated that James was eyeing Friday as his return date. Friday would mark 16 days...
silverscreenandroll.com
Can Anthony Davis continue hot streak against Suns?
First, I would like to address last week’s bet in which we properly targeted the Nets being very bad, but underestimated just how bad they were. Domantas Sabonis was on pace to hit the over on his rebounds prop, but the Kings winning by approximately 60 points throughout the contest meant he basically didn’t have to play in the second half.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out vs. Suns
For the fifth consecutive game, the Lakers will be without LeBron James on Tuesday as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. James remains out with an adductor strain that was suffered just under two weeks ago against the Clippers. Shortly afterwards, the Lakers also announced that Juan...
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is ‘day-to-day’ and Lakers won’t ‘rush’ him back
To the shock of many — this blogger included — the Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling without LeBron James lately, winning their last three games behind some superlative performances from Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and more of Darvin Ham’s rotating cast of role players. But even...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly not discussing any Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
The ever-shifting nature of the NBA means so much can change in such a short time. Only a handful of months ago, it felt inevitable that Kyrie Irving would be a Laker. But for a variety of reasons, basically all of them off the court, Kyrie is about as undesired as anyone in the league right now.
silverscreenandroll.com
Film study: Thomas Bryant’s impressive start to his season
Thomas Bryant was a key pickup over the summer for the Lakers due to a versatile skillset at the 5 that fits well into today’s pace and space league. Unfortunately, his thumb injury during the preseason — an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of this thumb, the same injury and recovery as point guard Dennis Schroder — that required surgery set him back around roughly a month.
silverscreenandroll.com
Quin Snyder has been working with Darvin Ham after every Lakers game as an unpaid coaching consultant
When the Lakers were going through their coaching search, one name that kept coming up despite being employed at the time was Quin Snyder. The Jazz head coach never really indicated he wanted the job, but reports kept coming up linking him to it. Obviously, the Lakers made the choice...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis want Vin Diesel to flip a car off ‘Staples Center’
Hollywood stars appearing courtside are a very common occurrence during Lakers games, but that doesn’t make those sightings any less fascinating when they happen. The regulars like Flea, Jack Nicholson, and even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t quite turn the head, but it’s the rare ones that draw the attention of even the players.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers hoping to play .500 basketball until December 15 before making trade
If Lakers fans weren’t already annoyed with the arbitrary 20-game minimum the franchise reportedly laid out as the season started before they’d make a trade, boy is there another present for you. A week before that 20-game deadline would be met, the Lakers are already looking to extend it another month.
silverscreenandroll.com
NBPA announces return of 450 Gives: Info on the holiday event starting in Los Angeles on Black Friday
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Monday that it is officially bringing back its 450 Gives program for the holidays. Tipping off on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and running until Dec. 8, this year’s version will take place in Los Angeles after going to New York last year. The NBPA chose the launch date to highlight “Black-owned Friday,” which “reimagines Black Friday as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses” and will feature giveaways from and promotion of such businesses as part of the events.
Comments / 0