The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Monday that it is officially bringing back its 450 Gives program for the holidays. Tipping off on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and running until Dec. 8, this year’s version will take place in Los Angeles after going to New York last year. The NBPA chose the launch date to highlight “Black-owned Friday,” which “reimagines Black Friday as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses” and will feature giveaways from and promotion of such businesses as part of the events.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO