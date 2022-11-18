Read full article on original website
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING SPOILERS FROM 11/20 LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
I saw you didn't have spoilers from Impact Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky. I was at the taping and these are the matches that were taped:. Bully did cut a promo saying he did what he told everyone he was going to do, call his shot face to face. He said it's his show now. Rich Swann comes out, setting up...
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
11/23 NEW JAPAN SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS
11/23/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League From Tachikawa Area, Tokyo:. 1 - Oskar Luebe and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. Fujita taps out Oiwa to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens,...
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday Night! And that means it's time for AEW Dynamite LIVE. Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone are on the call from Chicago!. William Regal is in the ring and he is getting vociferously booed. He tells us that the new AEW World Champion is not here and does not have time to visit lowly places like Chicago.
AEW MERCH UPDATE, THE LATEST SESSIONS AND MORE
Interestingly enough, Shop AEW has now listed three CM Punk T-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. There is also new shirts for The Young Bucks, The Elite and, Kenny Omega. There's also a Claudio Blackpool Combat Club FC jersey in honor the World Cup and a hat for Eddie Kingston.
WRESTLING REVOLVER ANNOUNCES FULL DETAILS ON 'SEASON FINALE' EVENT NEXT MONTH
Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!. ProWrestlingRevolver.com - Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for "Season Finale." Join the meet and greet...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM CHICAGO
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoiler Results:. The Bunny defeated Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson defeated Robert Anthony with an STF submission. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ari Daivari. Don Callis was scouting...
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change...
STING, JERRY LAWLER, NOVA'S FINAL MATCH, CARDONA, THE WOLVES & MORE SET FOR STAND ALONE WRESTLING IN TOMS RIVER, NJ NEXT MONTH
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will debut tomorrow in Toms River, NJ, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, featuring the final match in Mike Bucci aka Nova and Simon Dean's career. The complete announced lineup:. *Mike Bucci & Frankie Kazarian & Aron Stevens vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers &...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES (INCLUDING SPOILER)
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James was made official over the weekend at the TV tapings in Louisville, Kentucky during an in-ring promo for the Hard To Kill PPV. That is the second main event for the Atlanta PPV to be announced, following Bully Ray challenging Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling Championship.
Speak Now: Chicago crowd split on The Elite/CM Punk, AEW Dynamite recap
Denise covers everything from the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite.
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION
A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE RAW REPORT: THE ADVANTAGE IS CLEAR, THEORY VERSUS ALI, A WAR GAMES TEAM VISITS RAW, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin says on Friday night on Smackdown, he joined the War Games match as the fifth man against the Bloodline. I did it for one specific reason. I am not talking about Sami Zayn. Even with everything we have been through, I consider Sami to be a brother. The person I am coming for is Roman Reigns. It’s been two long years since you and I faced each other in this ring. I am going to remind you who the hell I am. I am Kevin Owens. I am the guy who took you to the limit, not once or twice, but three times. If it wasn’t for your Bloodline, I would have ended your historic title reign before it got started. I am coming to take out your entire Bloodline so there is no one who can keep me from taking the title from you and kicking your ass.
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
THUNDER ROSA STRIPPED OF AEW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
AEW announced during Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship due to injury. Going forward, Jamie Hayter is the official AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa commented on the situation, noting via Twitter:. Rosa last wrestled in August and has been out of action due to back issues.
WWE SIGNS 'CHEER' STAR, SURVIVOR SERIES STORE IN BOSTON AND MORE
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Survivor Series Superstore at Faneuil Hall in Boston. From Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27, the Survivor Series Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship titles, WWE Superstar apparel, Survivor Series merchandise and so much more!
AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
