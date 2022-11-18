Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLE AUTUMN COMING TO AXS TV, FANTASTICA MANIA TOUR LUCHA TALENTS SET & MORE NJPW NOTES
Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito from Battle Autumn in Osaka will headline the 12/1 edition of New Japan on AXS TV. I believe the FTR bout from that event will also be featured on an upcoming episode. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced they will be holding an interactive live signing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MERCH UPDATE, THE LATEST SESSIONS AND MORE
Interestingly enough, Shop AEW has now listed three CM Punk T-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. There is also new shirts for The Young Bucks, The Elite and, Kenny Omega. There's also a Claudio Blackpool Combat Club FC jersey in honor the World Cup and a hat for Eddie Kingston.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STING, JERRY LAWLER, NOVA'S FINAL MATCH, CARDONA, THE WOLVES & MORE SET FOR STAND ALONE WRESTLING IN TOMS RIVER, NJ NEXT MONTH
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will debut tomorrow in Toms River, NJ, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, featuring the final match in Mike Bucci aka Nova and Simon Dean's career. The complete announced lineup:. *Mike Bucci & Frankie Kazarian & Aron Stevens vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?
Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/23 NEW JAPAN SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS
11/23/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League From Tachikawa Area, Tokyo:. 1 - Oskar Luebe and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. Fujita taps out Oiwa to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING SPOILERS FROM 11/20 LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
I saw you didn't have spoilers from Impact Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky. I was at the taping and these are the matches that were taped:. Bully did cut a promo saying he did what he told everyone he was going to do, call his shot face to face. He said it's his show now. Rich Swann comes out, setting up...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION
A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE.TV:. *EC3 & WIldKat Sports’ Matt Lancie vs. Danny Flamingo & Thom Latimer. *WildKat Sports Revolution Champion Chuck Devine vs. Nate Bradley. *NWA National Heavyweight Championship Cyon vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason (non title) *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Jazmine Allure. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR LUCHA LIBRE AAA DEBUT IN ARIZONA NEXT WEEK, CAIN VELASQUEZ TO APPEAR
The updated lineup for the 12/3 Lucha Libre USA event in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena features:. *Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon. *Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. & Pagano vs. Black Taurus & Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. *Mr Iguana & Arez...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW I WOULD HAVE HANDLED ALL OUT (HERE’S A HINT, IT WOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED), WILL DYNAMITE GET HIJACKED TONIGHT BY PUNK FANS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If you were Tony Khan, how would have handled the fight at All Out? After that, and Khan choosing The EVPs over CM Punk, I am done with the company. I bought every PPV but finally skipped Full Gear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLING REVOLVER ANNOUNCES FULL DETAILS ON 'SEASON FINALE' EVENT NEXT MONTH
Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!. ProWrestlingRevolver.com - Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for "Season Finale." Join the meet and greet...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION LINEUP AND MORE
MLW will continiue their annual Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV this Thursday, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. Tickets will go on sale now for MLW's return to the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TO HOLD POST-SURVIVOR SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC. *Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Matt Hardy & Private...
Pro Wrestling Insider
2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
Comments / 0