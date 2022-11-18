ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pro Wrestling Insider

GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE

The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW MERCH UPDATE, THE LATEST SESSIONS AND MORE

Interestingly enough, Shop AEW has now listed three CM Punk T-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. There is also new shirts for The Young Bucks, The Elite and, Kenny Omega. There's also a Claudio Blackpool Combat Club FC jersey in honor the World Cup and a hat for Eddie Kingston.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY

Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?

Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...
Pro Wrestling Insider

11/23 NEW JAPAN SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS

11/23/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League From Tachikawa Area, Tokyo:. 1 - Oskar Luebe and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. Fujita taps out Oiwa to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING SPOILERS FROM 11/20 LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

I saw you didn't have spoilers from Impact Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky. I was at the taping and these are the matches that were taped:. Bully did cut a promo saying he did what he told everyone he was going to do, call his shot face to face. He said it's his show now. Rich Swann comes out, setting up...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pro Wrestling Insider

SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION

A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE.TV:. *EC3 & WIldKat Sports’ Matt Lancie vs. Danny Flamingo & Thom Latimer. *WildKat Sports Revolution Champion Chuck Devine vs. Nate Bradley. *NWA National Heavyweight Championship Cyon vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason (non title) *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Jazmine Allure. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP

Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
BOSTON, MA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WRESTLING REVOLVER ANNOUNCES FULL DETAILS ON 'SEASON FINALE' EVENT NEXT MONTH

Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!. ProWrestlingRevolver.com - Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for "Season Finale." Join the meet and greet...
CLIVE, IA
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION LINEUP AND MORE

MLW will continiue their annual Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV this Thursday, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. Tickets will go on sale now for MLW's return to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE TO HOLD POST-SURVIVOR SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE


Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC. *Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Matt Hardy & Private...
Pro Wrestling Insider

2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.

