MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION LINEUP AND MORE
MLW will continiue their annual Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV this Thursday, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. Tickets will go on sale now for MLW's return to the...
RICKY STEAMBOAT RETURNS TO THE RING THIS SUNDAY, EVENT STREAMING LIVE ON FITE.TV
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring this Sunday for Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling in Raleigh, NC at the Dorton Arena, teaming with FTR vs. Jay LethaI (as Black Machismo) & Brock Anderson & a mystery partner, managed by Arn Anderson. This will be Steamboat's first official match since a 2010 bout teaming with his son Richie on a Florida Championship Wrestling event when FCW was the primary WWE developmental territory before NXT was instituted.
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NXT, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT CONTINUES, SURVIVOR SERIES WEEK IS HERE AND MORE
WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week as we head to Survivor Series this Saturday in Boston, MA. Scheduled for tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes, Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade and Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile.
WRESTLING REVOLVER ANNOUNCES FULL DETAILS ON 'SEASON FINALE' EVENT NEXT MONTH
Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!. ProWrestlingRevolver.com - Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for "Season Finale." Join the meet and greet...
PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BATTLE AUTUMN COMING TO AXS TV, FANTASTICA MANIA TOUR LUCHA TALENTS SET & MORE NJPW NOTES
Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito from Battle Autumn in Osaka will headline the 12/1 edition of New Japan on AXS TV. I believe the FTR bout from that event will also be featured on an upcoming episode. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced they will be holding an interactive live signing...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC. *Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Matt Hardy & Private...
UPDATED LINEUP FOR LUCHA LIBRE AAA DEBUT IN ARIZONA NEXT WEEK, CAIN VELASQUEZ TO APPEAR
The updated lineup for the 12/3 Lucha Libre USA event in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena features:. *Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon. *Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. & Pagano vs. Black Taurus & Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. *Mr Iguana & Arez...
11/23 NEW JAPAN SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS
11/23/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League From Tachikawa Area, Tokyo:. 1 - Oskar Luebe and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. Fujita taps out Oiwa to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens,...
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE.TV:. *EC3 & WIldKat Sports’ Matt Lancie vs. Danny Flamingo & Thom Latimer. *WildKat Sports Revolution Champion Chuck Devine vs. Nate Bradley. *NWA National Heavyweight Championship Cyon vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason (non title) *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Jazmine Allure. If...
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change...
BY THE NUMBERS 664
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, CHARLIE DEMPSEY WANTS TO FIGHT, SCRYPTS WRITES HIS STORY, A BIG RETURN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at last week’s NXT. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jane make their way to the ring. Mandy says in the immortal words of Queen, another one bites the dust. There...
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION
A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE
For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
NJPW'S KENTA TO DEBUT FOR COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING NEXT MONTH
Combat Zone Wrestling is proud to announce KENTA will feature on its “CZW LIVE! - The Arrival” event at Blackwood, NJ on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. One of the most heralded and influential wrestlers of his generation, KENTA will bring his legendary career to the Combat Zone. Member...
THE RETURN EDITION OF 'BEING THE ELITE' RECAP
The Young Bucks' YouTube series "Being the Elite" has officially returned following their on-camera return to AEW this past Saturday at Full Gear:. Montage of travel and the Bucks getting back to work backstage at the last few Dynamites. They’re trying on new gear in Brandon’s van before photo shoot. They get into the building and there is a green room where they could have changed.
