ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION LINEUP AND MORE

MLW will continiue their annual Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV this Thursday, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. Tickets will go on sale now for MLW's return to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

RICKY STEAMBOAT RETURNS TO THE RING THIS SUNDAY, EVENT STREAMING LIVE ON FITE.TV

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring this Sunday for Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling in Raleigh, NC at the Dorton Arena, teaming with FTR vs. Jay LethaI (as Black Machismo) & Brock Anderson & a mystery partner, managed by Arn Anderson. This will be Steamboat's first official match since a 2010 bout teaming with his son Richie on a Florida Championship Wrestling event when FCW was the primary WWE developmental territory before NXT was instituted.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

WRESTLING REVOLVER ANNOUNCES FULL DETAILS ON 'SEASON FINALE' EVENT NEXT MONTH

Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!. ProWrestlingRevolver.com - Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for "Season Finale." Join the meet and greet...
CLIVE, IA
Pro Wrestling Insider

PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC. *Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Matt Hardy & Private...
Pro Wrestling Insider

11/23 NEW JAPAN SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS

11/23/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League From Tachikawa Area, Tokyo:. 1 - Oskar Luebe and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. Fujita taps out Oiwa to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE.TV:. *EC3 & WIldKat Sports’ Matt Lancie vs. Danny Flamingo & Thom Latimer. *WildKat Sports Revolution Champion Chuck Devine vs. Nate Bradley. *NWA National Heavyweight Championship Cyon vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason (non title) *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Jazmine Allure. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES

AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Pro Wrestling Insider

BY THE NUMBERS 664

This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider

2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION

A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY

Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE

For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW'S KENTA TO DEBUT FOR COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING NEXT MONTH

Combat Zone Wrestling is proud to announce KENTA will feature on its “CZW LIVE! - The Arrival” event at Blackwood, NJ on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. One of the most heralded and influential wrestlers of his generation, KENTA will bring his legendary career to the Combat Zone. Member...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE RETURN EDITION OF 'BEING THE ELITE' RECAP

The Young Bucks' YouTube series "Being the Elite" has officially returned following their on-camera return to AEW this past Saturday at Full Gear:. Montage of travel and the Bucks getting back to work backstage at the last few Dynamites. They’re trying on new gear in Brandon’s van before photo shoot. They get into the building and there is a green room where they could have changed.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy