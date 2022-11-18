Read full article on original website
News On 6
Woman Injured By Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop To Receive Settlement From City
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa settled a lawsuit for $110,000 with a woman who was injured in a car crash during a police traffic stop. The City had asked to be dropped from the lawsuit, but a judge disagreed. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.
News On 6
Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
News On 6
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
News On 6
Tulsa Gift Shop Closed After Car Crashes Into Building
Ida Red General Store in South Tulsa is closed after somebody drove a vehicle through the front of the business on Monday. The store posted photos on their Facebook page, showing an SUV in the middle of the store. The owner said the accident happened before noon at the store's...
News On 6
2 Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police say two serial burglary suspects are in custody on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to calls about a burglary at a hair salon near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue, when they arrived on the scene, police say they saw a man run away and get into a silver Toyota.
News On 6
Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old
Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
News On 6
Gas Prices Lower In Parts Of Oklahoma As Travel Increases During The Holidays
Gas is just under $3 a gallon in parts ok Oklahoma, which is welcome news for the thousands of people expected to drive for Thanksgiving. AAA said more people will be driving than flying this year. Tyler Kimball and his family are headed to Arkansas for Thanksgiving and stopped in...
News On 6
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
News On 6
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
News On 6
Tulsa Go On The Impacts Of Shopping Locally During The Holidays
TULSA, Okla. - The busiest holiday shopping days kick off at the end of the week. Many Americans hit the stores to finish their lists and while several big retailers will have deals several local businesses will also have ways to save money. Erik-Michael Collins with Tulsa Go joined News On 6 to discuss why it's so important to shop locally during the holidays.
News On 6
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
News On 6
Tulsa Health Experts Seeing Increase in Respiratory Viruses Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Health experts in Tulsa said they are seeing an increase in flu cases and other respiratory viruses right now, just before Thanksgiving. Some patients might have been sick with COVID and then get sick again with the flu. At Hillcrest Medical Center, Emergency Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson is busy seeing patients with all kinds of respiratory illnesses this season.
News On 6
15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday
We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
News On 6
Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
News On 6
Watch: John 3:16 Mission Provides Thanksgiving Food To Families In Need
Thousands of Green Country families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year, thanks to the kindness of Oklahomans. Local organizations are feeding people through donations this week to help them enjoy the holiday. Volunteers are packing boxes with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, and each family will also receive a turkey. Monday is the first day of food basket distribution at Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
News On 6
Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater
Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
