Election issues run beyond Election Bureau
We are all aware of the problems that were experienced on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. There seems to be a rush to judgement without any results of an investigation. Let the process play out and then and only then proceed with appropriate actions if it is warranted. There is something much more fundamental happening in Luzerne County that has ultimately resulted in the problems of not only this election, but elections in the past few years.
susqcoindy.com
GOP carries county but Dems win state
Nearly 65 percent of Susquehanna County’s registered voters turned out for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, according to the county’s unofficial election results. A United States Senate seat and the Governor’s race topped the ballot. The election was also the first following redistricting, which changed the US Congressional district and moved all of Susquehanna County into the PA Senate’s 20th District and the PA House 111th.
Luzerne County: 758 ballots came in after 8 p.m.
Luzerne County's Election Board is relying on volunteer, bipartisan "transposers" to ensure Nov. 8 general election votes are properly reentered on the correct ballot types so they can be scanned and tallied, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Wednesday.
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
Mercury
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]
Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
WFMZ-TV Online
Election wrap: Cartwright, Bognet, Fetterman, Oz, Trump, 2024, Scranton City Council, Mayor Cognetti and the Lackawanna County Commissioner's race
Award-winning Scranton Times-Tribune journalist Borys Krawczeniuk breaks down what happened during the 2022 general election. Borys talks about the Fetterman vs Oz race, transparency, and how things might have been different if Oz lost the primary election. We also discuss "tough hombre" Matt Cartwright, the ballot fiasco in Luzerne County, Trump's impact on the election, and what could happen in 2024.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
State announces significant investment in D&L Trail development project
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced a significant state investment in new grant funding to support the development of the D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley at an event at Kimmett's Lock in Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
Arrests cap 4-week probe into heroin distribution in rural Warren County, prosecutor says
Investigators in Warren County charged two New Jersey residents with drug crimes following a four-week probe into the suspected distribution of heroin in rural Allamuchy Township. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer this past week announced the arrests of Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, and Bianca Degregorio, 27, of Elmwood, in...
WOLF
Three women wanted for questioning regarding theft at Scranton Boscov's
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are attempting to identify three women who they say were involved in a retail theft at a local Boscov’s. According to officials, the theft happened around 8:30 PM Thursday at the Boscov’s on Lackawanna Ave in Scranton. The women are...
Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained […]
Charges brought against Plymouth man for criminal solicitation
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police say that a Plymouth man was arraigned and charged with criminal solicitation. Police say that Ralph Theodore Stoudt, 38, was allegedly engaging in sexual chats with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. A witness came forward, according to a police criminal complaint, and provided photos of […]
Two parents charged in death of infant in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — One year after a 16-day-old baby died, her parents are now behind bars in connection with her death. The two parents from Larksville were arrested on Friday. Police say drugs are to blame for the child's death nearly one year ago. According to court paperwork, the...
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
