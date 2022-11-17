Read full article on original website
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video to help solve the week-old crime. The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in...
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case. We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws, Idaho Department...
KTVB
7's HERO: Two friends have a special homecoming in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton High School students Ashlynn Walker and Tim Cereghino have been friends since middle school. "He's always in the halls, high-fiving everyone he sees," said Ashlynn Walker. Tim is a freshman at Middleton High School, and he is an amazing kid. His mom says he has...
Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
College of Idaho graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar
BOISE, Idaho — A 2021 graduate of the College of Idaho celebrated a major honor Wednesday. Kaya Evans became the eighth Yote alum to be named a Rhodes Scholar. The award is given to just 32 American students each year and is one of the oldest and most celebrated international fellowships worldwide.
KREM
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus. Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. Moscow Police...
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
q13fox.com
Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing
MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
Boise River stocked with 125 steelhead trout
BOISE, Idaho — Friday was a holiday for Boise anglers as Idaho Fish and Game stocked the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. The annual tradition has been taking place every year since 1997 - with the exception of 2019. The release reeled many local...
KTVB
Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall. The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m. The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly...
Treatment ordered for woman arrested in Michael Vaughan case
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Days after ordering a competency evaluation for Sarah Wondra, the woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a Payette County magistrate judge has determined Wondra is currently mentally unfit to proceed. Wondra's attorney appeared in court via Zoom Monday morning for a...
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
'Women Life Freedom' movement holds demonstration in downtown Boise to remember Iranian women and Bloody November
BOISE, Idaho — Protestors marched from Boise City Hall to the State Capitol Building in remembrance of the anniversary of the 2019 Iranian protests. "Because for the past 43 years - almost 44, the Islamic Republic regime of Iran took away all the political freedom, social freedom, and because of the corrupt nature of the regime, people's economic life has also been impacted drastically," Arvin Farid, one of the event's organizers said.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene cracks down on illegal short-term rentals | Boomtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur D'Alene is considering ways to deal with the rising number of short-term rentals, many of which are illegal. The city council approved a proposal to hire a company that monitors vacation rentals. The city wants to start cracking down on short-term rentals that aren't...
