WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
WANE-TV
Accused gas station killer found incompetent to stand trial, but more competency hearings scheduled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man charged with the shooting deaths of two young men and the near-death of yet another was found incompetent in court Tuesday. Joseph Bossard, 33, appeared in Allen Superior Court with his attorney, Travis Friend, of the law firm, Haller & Colvin, after a competency evaluation was filed Nov. 7 by Dr. Stephen Ross, a forensic psychologist who has testified in many trials. The hearing was held Tuesday before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent after being delayed because of a quarantine, according to court documents.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
WANE-TV
Suspect in custody after standoff at apartment in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a suspect into custody early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff on the city’s southeast side. There was a large police presence around the 4300 block of Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 3 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area. The police log initially reported the incident as a family fight, with at least one person suspected to be armed, at 2:36 a.m.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney explains legal proceedings in Delphi murder case
Releasing a probable cause affidavit isn’t unusual in most trials. But because of the high profile nature of the Delphi murder case, the probable cause affidavit has remained sealed under Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener’s order. That could potentially change in the next few days or weeks, but...
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
Lima man declared competent in alleged assault of mother
LIMA — A Lima man was declared competent to stand trial Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his mother in September. Travis Friend, 21, is accused of assaulting the woman on Sept. 18 with a weapon, and is charged with two counts of felonious assault — a felony of the second degree.
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good, officials announced on social media Monday. In a Facebook post, the local eatery said the Fort Wayne location and the locations in Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw on Lake St. are closing effective immediately.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington Co. shelter seeking donations following influx of emaciated dogs
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. They say five of their 16 kennels are filled with malnourished dogs who have been at the shelter for a while, with long stays expected. Officials say there are three active criminal investigations related to the mistreatment of those dogs.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
