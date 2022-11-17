Read full article on original website
Related
ASU political science students win national conference awards at Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States
Angelo State political science students from Brownwood, Arlington, Robstown, Roby, Manor and San Angelo won individual and team awards at the Collegiate Summit of the Americas Conference.
Judith Ivey (‘Women Talking’) on the mutual support between cast and crew: ‘It was truly an Olympian feeling’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It was shocking,” says actress Judith Ivey about the true story of widespread sexual assault that underlies the film “Women Talking.” “You just think that doesn’t happen, and that it couldn’t happen … and that we all have a certain amount of control and power over our lives that this wasn’t possible. But indeed, not only was it possible, but in that particular cloistered community, it was probable.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Ivey above. Based on Miriam Toews‘s novel, which was inspired by a real incident in a Mennonite community, “Women Talking” tells the story of a group of...
