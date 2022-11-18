Read full article on original website
AP sources: President Biden to extend pause on student loan repayments as legal battle over debt forgiveness continues
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: President Biden to extend pause on student loan repayments as legal battle over debt forgiveness continues.
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.
Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska.
Guadeloupe government fights 'large-scale' cyberattack
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is fighting what it calls a “large-scale” cyberattack on its computer networks. The government is working with an unidentified specialized firm to limit the consequences of the attack as it tries to restore its systems as soon as possible, officials said Monday.
Republican David Valadao wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican David Valadao wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District.
Social media videos show worker protests at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory over pay disputes amid virus lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — Social media videos show worker protests at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory over pay disputes amid virus lockdown.
Detention of Russian dissident Yashin extended by 6 months
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Wednesday extended by six months the pretrial detention of Ilya Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim
Brazil's electoral court has fined outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's party for disputing the results of his election loss last month to leftist opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Ukrainians brace for bleak winter as Russian strikes cripple power capacity
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Ukrainians to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter. Authorities said millions of Ukrainians, including in the capital Kyiv, could face power cuts at least until the end of March due to the missile attacks, which Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said had wreaked "colossal" damage.
Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT 'propaganda' bill
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Wednesday gave crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill expands...
Ukraine's security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage
Ukraine's SBU security service and police raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv early on Tuesday as part of operations to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services", the SBU said.
3 killed and dozens injured in South Sudan road ambush
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least three travelers were killed and 22 others injured in an ambush on buses traveling on a major highway in South Sudan. Gunmen dressed in military fatigues and armed with AK-47s ambushed two buses and a smaller vehicle along the Juba-Nimule highway on Monday.
Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack
Two bombs exploded at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding at least 14 other people, in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants, Israeli authorities said.
AP News Summary at 3:48 p.m. EST
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6. CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also injured at least six people, including one critically. The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff. Walmart identified the gunman as Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with the company since 2010.
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance Wednesday as the suspect sat slumped over in a chair. Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
Reformist leader Anwar close to becoming Malaysia’s next PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance...
