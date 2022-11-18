ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride | Win at Princeton is just a taste of Penn football's bright future

PRINCETON, N.J. — Perhaps it was too sunny on Saturday afternoon in Princeton for the stars to align for Penn football, but the team’s future is decidedly bright. Needing to beat the Tigers and needing Harvard to take down Yale, the Quakers held up their end of the bargain, but they couldn’t be in two places at once — although if they could have, they probably would’ve taken down the Bulldogs, too, with the way they played.
Sose Hovannisian | Penn toast-throwing: tradition or waste?

My grandmother would be very disappointed in the University of Pennsylvania. Growing up in an Armenian household, it was made clear to me at a very young age that food should never be wasted; it is a privilege and blessing to have food on the table. If only she knew that her granddaughter's university uses a bread-Zamboni.
