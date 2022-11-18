Read full article on original website
JDH
5d ago
Why doesn't She focus on getting corruption out of our voting system first...before She tries to override the constitution....
liberty over equality
5d ago
Guns are the least of our worries. More people are killed by hammers every year than guns. Not to mention the 230,000 deaths by MD prescribed cures that occur each year.
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer pardons Mitch E. Gander the turkey
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Michigan governor’s office says the turkey’s name, Mitch E. Gander, was selected out of 6,000 entries submitted in a contest held last week. We’re told Mr. Gander is the first Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
AG Nessel kicks off 2022 holiday consumer protection campaign
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to shop safely as holiday shopping ramps up for the 2022 season. Whether you plan to shop online or in stores this year, Nessel’s annual holiday consumer protection campaign serves to inform shoppers of potential scams and Grinches they may encounter before Christmas.
Tv20detroit.com
Teachers leaving their profession at an alarming rate since the COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “Our classrooms are right down the hall,” said math teacher Keavin Smith. Inside Detroit’s Brenda Scott Academy, there are two educators defying the odds. WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “How hard is it to be a teacher in 2022, two/three years out from the...
Tv20detroit.com
Local woman donates kidney to stranger to help brother-in-law in paired exchange
(WXYZ) — As of November 1, nearly 2,000 people in Michigan are in need of a kidney transplant. This fall, that number became a little lower. That's because of Lindsey Dryden; she gave her kidney to a stranger. "I was scared; I remember being on the operating table crying,...
Tv20detroit.com
'I am tired.' LGBTQ community leaders react to the shooting in Colorado Springs
(WXYZ) — There's a great deal of sadness and anger within metro Detroit's LGBTQ community following the attack on a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday night. According to police, five people were killed and 25 others were injured. The Associated Press said police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit LGBTQ community responds to shooting in Colorado Springs
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gay bars and nightclubs are supposed to be safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. However, after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, safety in queer public spaces is being re-evaluated. Randy Markoz-Santiago is the bar manager at Gigi’s, one of the oldest gay nightclubs in Detroit....
Tv20detroit.com
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
Tv20detroit.com
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
Tv20detroit.com
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling pattern of misconduct
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer recently accused of brandishing a firearm and driving drunk has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers. Kory Dombrowski was arrested shortly after midnight on November 18 after his...
Tv20detroit.com
'It’s my gotcha day': Wayne County celebrates Adoption Day
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents across Southeastern Michigan made their adoptions official on Tuesday. “I feel good. It’s my gotcha day,” 3-year-old Kensington Jackson told 7 Action News from inside a Wayne County juvenile courtroom. Her adopted mother Monique Jackson described the moment as both exciting and overwhelming.
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver resigns, cites health reasons
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The superintendent of Oxford Community Schools is resigning. Ken Weaver had the school board president read his statement at Tuesday’s meeting. Weaver says his doctor has placed him on a medical leave effective Wednesday, and he plans to leave his position in February 2023. He cited the stress of his position and deteriorating health over the last couple of months.
Tv20detroit.com
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Tv20detroit.com
Ohio ranks 8th when it comes to worst potholes, study shows
CLEVELAND — It’s enough to make you cringe. You’re driving down the road and you hear that unsuspecting “clunk clunk!” The sound of a pothole is a symphony of popped tires, cracked rims, and expensive repair bills and Ohio is near the top of the list when it comes to the worst potholes in the country.
Tv20detroit.com
Dundee boy helps fight hunger, makes sure classmates don't go hungry over holidays
DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fourth grader at Dundee Elementary School is on a mission to make sure none of his classmates go hungry, especially during the holiday break. In 2019, his school nurse discovered many kids weren't getting fed at home and they depended on school meals...
Tv20detroit.com
AAA estimates holiday travel could be third busiest in more than two decades
DETROIT (WXYZ) — People on the go for Thanksgiving are starting to pack up and head out of town. It could be the third busiest turkey day for travel in over 20 years. AAA predicts more than 1.7 million Michiganders are going 50 miles or more for the holiday. According to AAA, that’s 34,000 more than last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday. Kory Ryan Dombrowski has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Operating While...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors on edge as police search for suspects linked to shooting near Detroit school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three suspects remain at large after two Henry Ford High School students were shot. The drive-by shooting happened just after dismissal on Monday. Police say the two students were shot as they walked to their family members' cars during afternoon pickup. Police say the two teens, who have not been identified, are expected to survive.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's HBCU Pensole Lewis college has 'huge plans' for the future
(WXYZ) — Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is Detroit's only Historically Black College, and it reopened last year with a new name after closing in 2013. Their approach at the college: Merging industry and education. When it opened last year, its president had a central goal –...
Tv20detroit.com
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
(WXYZ) — If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility. "I think it’s a great idea," Detroit resident Renee Richardson said....
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge deemed safe despite evidence of deterioration
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Ile residents were told Monday that the Parkway Bridge is safe enough to stay open even with evidence of significant deterioration. More than 10,000 people depend on the bridge to work and get home. In 2020, it was shut down for 18 months for emergency repairs.
