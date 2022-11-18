DETROIT (WXYZ) — People on the go for Thanksgiving are starting to pack up and head out of town. It could be the third busiest turkey day for travel in over 20 years. AAA predicts more than 1.7 million Michiganders are going 50 miles or more for the holiday. According to AAA, that’s 34,000 more than last year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO