ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

JDH
5d ago

Why doesn't She focus on getting corruption out of our voting system first...before She tries to override the constitution....

Reply(1)
5
liberty over equality
5d ago

Guns are the least of our worries. More people are killed by hammers every year than guns. Not to mention the 230,000 deaths by MD prescribed cures that occur each year.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer pardons Mitch E. Gander the turkey

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Michigan governor’s office says the turkey’s name, Mitch E. Gander, was selected out of 6,000 entries submitted in a contest held last week. We’re told Mr. Gander is the first Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

AG Nessel kicks off 2022 holiday consumer protection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to shop safely as holiday shopping ramps up for the 2022 season. Whether you plan to shop online or in stores this year, Nessel’s annual holiday consumer protection campaign serves to inform shoppers of potential scams and Grinches they may encounter before Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit LGBTQ community responds to shooting in Colorado Springs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gay bars and nightclubs are supposed to be safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. However, after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, safety in queer public spaces is being re-evaluated. Randy Markoz-Santiago is the bar manager at Gigi’s, one of the oldest gay nightclubs in Detroit....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'It’s my gotcha day': Wayne County celebrates Adoption Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents across Southeastern Michigan made their adoptions official on Tuesday. “I feel good. It’s my gotcha day,” 3-year-old Kensington Jackson told 7 Action News from inside a Wayne County juvenile courtroom. Her adopted mother Monique Jackson described the moment as both exciting and overwhelming.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver resigns, cites health reasons

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The superintendent of Oxford Community Schools is resigning. Ken Weaver had the school board president read his statement at Tuesday’s meeting. Weaver says his doctor has placed him on a medical leave effective Wednesday, and he plans to leave his position in February 2023. He cited the stress of his position and deteriorating health over the last couple of months.
Tv20detroit.com

Ohio ranks 8th when it comes to worst potholes, study shows

CLEVELAND — It’s enough to make you cringe. You’re driving down the road and you hear that unsuspecting “clunk clunk!” The sound of a pothole is a symphony of popped tires, cracked rims, and expensive repair bills and Ohio is near the top of the list when it comes to the worst potholes in the country.
OHIO STATE
Tv20detroit.com

AAA estimates holiday travel could be third busiest in more than two decades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People on the go for Thanksgiving are starting to pack up and head out of town. It could be the third busiest turkey day for travel in over 20 years. AAA predicts more than 1.7 million Michiganders are going 50 miles or more for the holiday. According to AAA, that’s 34,000 more than last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Neighbors on edge as police search for suspects linked to shooting near Detroit school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three suspects remain at large after two Henry Ford High School students were shot. The drive-by shooting happened just after dismissal on Monday. Police say the two students were shot as they walked to their family members' cars during afternoon pickup. Police say the two teens, who have not been identified, are expected to survive.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit's HBCU Pensole Lewis college has 'huge plans' for the future

(WXYZ) — Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is Detroit's only Historically Black College, and it reopened last year with a new name after closing in 2013. Their approach at the college: Merging industry and education. When it opened last year, its president had a central goal –...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy