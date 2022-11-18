ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Mesquite Local News

Will beating UNR be enough to save Arroyo’s job?

In September, UNLV football fans were worried that at Power 5 Conference team might come calling to UNLV to poach head coach Marcus Arroyo to greener pastures. The Rebels were 4-1, having won twice as many games as the previous two seasons combined. Fans were calling their travel agents to get them ready to book flights and accommodations for whatever bowl UNLV would make for the first time since Jan. 1, 2014. But after Saturday night’s loss at Hawaii, those bowl dreams are now dashed. The Rebels lost, 31-25, as an 11-point road favorite to a team that entered the game 2-9. It was the Rebels sixth straight loss. More importantly, UNLV won’t be able to reach the six-win mark necessary for bowl eligibility. After the game, Arroyo said, “Frustration is an understatement.” Well, that’s true. For the team and the fanbase. Now the big question isn’t “How are we going to keep Coach Arroyo from getting away?” to “How can we get rid of this guy?” The answer is most likely not that quickly. Arroyo will be able to quiet some of his critics with a win at home over rival UNR. Fortunately, while UNLV has been a big disappointment, they are a juggernaut compared to this season’s Wolf Pack. UNR is 2-9 on the season and has lost nine straight. Of course, the Wolf Pack has a decent excuse for their ineptitude as they had their successful coach poached … and he went and grabbed many of their best players too. There are plenty of fans calling for change, but a second-straight win over Wolf Pack and keeping the Fremont Cannon red is probably enough to keep Arroyo from having to send out resumes at least for another year.
PARADISE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Runnin’ Rebels hope to take winning ways on the road

VegasSportsToday.com After starting the season 4-0 for the first time in five years, which has included a win over No. 21 Dayton, the UNLV men’s basketball team will hit the road for the first time this season as it competes at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California. The Runnin’ Rebels’ first game in the event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. vs. Southern Illinois.
PARADISE, NV
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
HONOLULU, HI
KOLO TV Reno

Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship

"Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. House...
RENO, NV
wyo4news.com

Western basketball drops opening games in Nevada

November 18, 2022 — The Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost close games Thursday at the Coyote Classic in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Early Thursday afternoon, the Mustang women fell 69-64 to Eastern Arizona College. Following that game, the Western men’s team also faced Eastern Arizona College, losing 75-73.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread

Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots

The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

