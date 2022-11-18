In September, UNLV football fans were worried that at Power 5 Conference team might come calling to UNLV to poach head coach Marcus Arroyo to greener pastures. The Rebels were 4-1, having won twice as many games as the previous two seasons combined. Fans were calling their travel agents to get them ready to book flights and accommodations for whatever bowl UNLV would make for the first time since Jan. 1, 2014. But after Saturday night’s loss at Hawaii, those bowl dreams are now dashed. The Rebels lost, 31-25, as an 11-point road favorite to a team that entered the game 2-9. It was the Rebels sixth straight loss. More importantly, UNLV won’t be able to reach the six-win mark necessary for bowl eligibility. After the game, Arroyo said, “Frustration is an understatement.” Well, that’s true. For the team and the fanbase. Now the big question isn’t “How are we going to keep Coach Arroyo from getting away?” to “How can we get rid of this guy?” The answer is most likely not that quickly. Arroyo will be able to quiet some of his critics with a win at home over rival UNR. Fortunately, while UNLV has been a big disappointment, they are a juggernaut compared to this season’s Wolf Pack. UNR is 2-9 on the season and has lost nine straight. Of course, the Wolf Pack has a decent excuse for their ineptitude as they had their successful coach poached … and he went and grabbed many of their best players too. There are plenty of fans calling for change, but a second-straight win over Wolf Pack and keeping the Fremont Cannon red is probably enough to keep Arroyo from having to send out resumes at least for another year.

