Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic son
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Mesquite Local News
Will beating UNR be enough to save Arroyo’s job?
In September, UNLV football fans were worried that at Power 5 Conference team might come calling to UNLV to poach head coach Marcus Arroyo to greener pastures. The Rebels were 4-1, having won twice as many games as the previous two seasons combined. Fans were calling their travel agents to get them ready to book flights and accommodations for whatever bowl UNLV would make for the first time since Jan. 1, 2014. But after Saturday night’s loss at Hawaii, those bowl dreams are now dashed. The Rebels lost, 31-25, as an 11-point road favorite to a team that entered the game 2-9. It was the Rebels sixth straight loss. More importantly, UNLV won’t be able to reach the six-win mark necessary for bowl eligibility. After the game, Arroyo said, “Frustration is an understatement.” Well, that’s true. For the team and the fanbase. Now the big question isn’t “How are we going to keep Coach Arroyo from getting away?” to “How can we get rid of this guy?” The answer is most likely not that quickly. Arroyo will be able to quiet some of his critics with a win at home over rival UNR. Fortunately, while UNLV has been a big disappointment, they are a juggernaut compared to this season’s Wolf Pack. UNR is 2-9 on the season and has lost nine straight. Of course, the Wolf Pack has a decent excuse for their ineptitude as they had their successful coach poached … and he went and grabbed many of their best players too. There are plenty of fans calling for change, but a second-straight win over Wolf Pack and keeping the Fremont Cannon red is probably enough to keep Arroyo from having to send out resumes at least for another year.
Mesquite Local News
Runnin’ Rebels hope to take winning ways on the road
VegasSportsToday.com After starting the season 4-0 for the first time in five years, which has included a win over No. 21 Dayton, the UNLV men’s basketball team will hit the road for the first time this season as it competes at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California. The Runnin’ Rebels’ first game in the event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. vs. Southern Illinois.
Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
Behind 4-star juniors Jase Richardson and Juni Mobley, the Gales look stacked for a state championship run
CBS Sports
Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas. The Spring Mountain High School football team will have a game with Pahranagat Valley High School on November 21, 2022, 09:00:00.
KOLO TV Reno
Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship
A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District.
wyo4news.com
Western basketball drops opening games in Nevada
November 18, 2022 — The Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost close games Thursday at the Coyote Classic in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Early Thursday afternoon, the Mustang women fell 69-64 to Eastern Arizona College. Following that game, the Western men’s team also faced Eastern Arizona College, losing 75-73.
Fox5 KVVU
USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aaliyah Gayles, a budding basketball star from Spring Valley High School, shares how she's recovering since she nearly lost her life following a shooting in April. Gayles, a McDonald's All-American and USC recruit was one of four people shot at a house party in
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread
Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County
The Top 50 Vegas Eateries
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year's top 50 places to eat in Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars.
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn't what you think it is. When we think about Nevada's richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn't Clark County.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees on Wednesday, ahead of taking office in January.
8newsnow.com
Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots
The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots.
