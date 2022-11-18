Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Entertainment Stocks To Check Out
Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The industry includes businesses involved in the production and distribution of film, television, music, sports, gaming and other forms of entertainment. Entertainment stocks are often volatile, as they tend to be highly dependent on consumer spending. For example, the global pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in widespread cancellations and postponements.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock
Helmerich & Payne (HP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Interesting SNAP Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SNAP options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Mesa Labs (MLAB): Time to Buy?
Mesa Labs (MLAB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect 11% Gains Ahead For QUS
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (Symbol: QUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $127.20 per unit.
NASDAQ
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
NASDAQ
Amazon plans to invest $1 billion a year in cinemas - Bloomberg reporter tweet
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division...
NASDAQ
VCLT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCLT) where we have detected an approximate $230.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 5.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 58,734,006 to 61,734,006). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VCLT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 70.15% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 74.01% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 22.11% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
NASDAQ
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MANU,YMM,JWN
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing just 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to a revised 56.8 reading for November, up from a preliminary...
Comments / 0