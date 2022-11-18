ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho ‘Rambo-style’ murder weapon reveals chilling clues about suspect in 4 students’ deaths, expert says

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE "Rambo-style" military knife believed to be used to murder four college students could reveal a lot about the suspect who remains at large, a forensic expert says.

Former medical examiner Joseph Scott Morgan suggested that the at-large killer may have known the four University of Idaho students as police search for the weapon used in the "targeted" attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QexLW_0jFCrxPN00
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, posted a picture together the day before they died in a suspected homicide Credit: Instagram/kayleegoncalves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ7jJ_0jFCrxPN00
Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan said the 'military-style knife' believed to be used in the murders could reveal a lot about the suspect Credit: Derek Shook for Fox News Digital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NQQw_0jFCrxPN00
Police are looking into video of two of the victims captured near a food truck that shows them grabbing a late-night snack hours before the attack Credit: Twitter/@johnwebbtv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkz26_0jFCrxPN00
Police said that there are no signs of forced entry at the home, which could indicate the victims knew the suspect, Morgan suggested Credit: AP

"I think it goes without saying that this is very up close and personal," Morgan exclusively told The U.S. Sun.

"One word that I might use to describe this is very intimate."

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was stabbed to death in her Moscow home early Sunday morning, along with her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, autopsy results confirm.

The Moscow Police Department warned at a news conference on Wednesday that the students' killer is “still out there” with few leads on a suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XR9AW_0jFCrxPN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnnIJ_0jFCrxPN00

The Idaho Statesman reported that authorities have visited the Moscow Building Supply store and asked if they have sold anyone military-grade blades by the KA-BAR brand.

Based on his crime scene experience, Morgan, a professor and scholar of applied forensics at Jacksonville State University, said the home was likely a "horrifically bloody scene."

An image obtained by Fox News Digital appears to show blood dripping outside the home - a sight that Morgan says is "striking."

"I don't know that I have sufficient verbiage for that," he said.

"And I gotta be honest with you, I don't know in all of my years of working multiple death scenes where I ever have seen blood that is seeping outside of a residence."

NO FORCED ENTRY

The actual time that the murders took place is unclear at this time, but Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the victims likely died between 3 and 4am.

The bodies weren't discovered until the afternoon by police responding to a report of an unconscious person at the home.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry would not say who it was that called 911, but officials did confirm that two other people were found alive and unhurt in the large home.

Haunting video footage showed two of the victims chatting and getting a late-night snack at a food truck on a night out just hours before their brutal deaths.

Cops are now looking into the video, which shows a hooded mystery man near the two women, identified as Mogen and Goncalves, as they wait.

The two other victims, Chapin and Kernodle, were also out at a party that night.

The police chief said that there were no signs of forced entry at the home, meaning the victims may have been familiar with the suspect, Morgan suggested.

"You begin to think, was the perpetrator known so that the victim would let their guard down and open the door for them?" he said.

"Or was someone waiting for them back at the apartment and then essentially attacked them when they walked in?"

Morgan also questioned how familiar the suspect was with the space as the individual could have known the best places to lay in wait.

PUBLIC SAFETY ISSUE?

Police have walked back an initial statement that there is no threat to the small Idaho community, despite deeming the murders an "isolated, targeted attack."

"We do not have a suspect at this time and that individual is still out there.

“We cannot say there is no threat to the community and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

According to Morgan, a "targeted" attack could mean any number of things, and it doesn't necessarily guarantee the community is safe.

"If you've got somebody that has an interest in killing women, for instance, that's targeted," he told The U.S. Sun.

On the other hand, the crime may have been targeted based on the location, according to Morgan.

Either way, the crime expert suggested that police be explicit about these details, saying that public safety should be top of mind throughout this investigation.

The sister of one of the victims slammed suggestions that the public isn't at risk as she wrote: "No one is in custody and therefore no one is safe.

"Whoever did this ... is still out there and if he is sick enough to murder FOUR sweet, innocent humans so brutally, he is sick enough to do it to anyone else."

"Everybody needs to be on the same sheet of music," Morgan said.

"They have got to reassure the community that everybody is OK.

"And if they're not, they need to continue to tell them to be on the lookout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bdj6O_0jFCrxPN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFn6G_0jFCrxPN00

"Be aware of your surroundings. Cause this is a very dangerous person."

When he isn't teaching at JSU, Morgan is recording episodes of his crime podcast called Body Bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kDH3_0jFCrxPN00
Two victims were said to be together at a party before the horror killings Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrS51_0jFCrxPN00
Morgan called the crime 'very up close and personal' Credit: YouTube/Law & Crime

Comments / 10

Jinx
2d ago

I think it’s murder suicide. That sounds like a Bowie knife or hunting knife. Which is bad. Really really really bad. Those poor kids. 💔💔

Reply
2
sherwood14
2d ago

Bring in a more sophisticated forensic team, time is a eating. This is tragic and needs solved asap.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder

The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

University of Idaho murders: Prosecutor says student stabbings may have multiple suspects as police seek knife

Investigators are now exploring the possibility that more than one killer is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students, as police are on the hunt for a military-style knife believed to have been used in the brutal stabbings.Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.All four victims were killed with an “edged weapon such as a knife” – with the murder weapon nowhere to be found and the killer or killers still at large with no no arrests...
MOSCOW, ID
hotnewhiphop.com

University Of Idaho Slaying: 2 Victims Made Franctic Calls To A Friend Shortly Before Murders

Kaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogan called someone named Jack ten times altogether before they were tragically killed. The brutal killing of four University of Idaho students earlier this month has left the world in total shock. Currently, police continue to investigate the crime. At the same time, the families of the young adults who were victims of the killing have been speaking out, some of them sharing harrowing details about what happened on that fateful night.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says

The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

'We're sorry - we could have saved them': Police apologise to young mother, 22, and her mother murdered by her estranged husband after she made FOUR 999 calls begging for help

The family of a mother and daughter murdered by the daughter's abusive ex-partner say they were failed 'beyond imagination' after a coroner ruled police errors contributed to their deaths. Raneem Oudeh, 22, was murdered outside her mother Khowla Saleem's home in Solihull, West Midlands, just after midnight on August 27,...
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site

Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect say he gave no warning before killing brother and four others

The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thompson as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....
RALEIGH, NC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
875K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy