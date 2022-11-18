Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury gets one final laugh as he is named to the 2023 HOF Ballot
Jacoby Ellsbury just will not go away. The former Yankee & atrocious signee is once more in the news, though this time, it’s for a good reason. Yesterday the BBWAA released their 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, and it featured numerous first-timers on the list. One of which, somehow, was Jacoby Ellsbury.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker
Former Braves that could return to Atlanta this offseason
The Braves don’t have to swing big this offseason in free agency outside of the shortstop position. The left field situation will unfold as the winter progresses; the Braves could choose to move on from one or both of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The bullpen could use bolstering, and the bench will always be addressed. But it will be more about tweaks rather than wholesale changes. Here are five former Braves that could help boost one of those less significant areas of need.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Yardbarker
The Yankees should reunite with this talented bullpen arm
The Yankees currently roster two left-handed relievers in their bullpen with, Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta. While they certainly have enough relievers who specialize in handling both lefties and righties, it doesn’t hurt to add to the left-handed side of the bullpen. The Yankees go into 2023 with some...
Yardbarker
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Interested In Re-Signing Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made the difficult decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger at the deadline last week, making him a free agent. Bellinger’s meteoric rise through the farm system earned him a call-up early in the 2017 season. He went on to slug 39 homers...
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves sign superstar if Dansby Swanson walks in free agency
Despite reports the Braves won’t be spending big this winter on a shortstop if Dansby Swanson doesn’t re-sign, there are those who believe otherwise. For starters, I don’t believe Alex Anthopoulos will turn to a combination of Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom, regardless of how much Ron Washington talks up Grissom.
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox
The Mets have lost their lone left-handed reliever from this past season. The Boston Red Sox have signed Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024. In his lone season with the Mets, Rodriguez posted a 4.47 ERA across 50.1 innings. The southpaw showed flashes...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival
Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
Yardbarker
Three recently non-tendered players that the Brewers could target
The dust has officially cleared following the contract tender deadline. We now know which players were non-tendered by their respective teams. On the Brewers, just four were non-tendered. Across the league, there are a lot of newly available players to pick from. In this article, we will take a look at three players that the Brewers could target.
Yardbarker
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Yardbarker
Rival pitcher calls out Gerrit Cole as cheater
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays is heating up. Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah was a guest on Serge Ibaka’s “How hungry are you?” cooking show. Manoah’s episode was published on Monday, and his answer to one question is going viral.
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers are a ‘serious suitor’ for a top pitcher in MLB free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly in hot pursuit of one of the elite pitchers in the MLB free agency market and are becoming a top contender. The off-season hot stove is ablaze for baseball. While several notable trades have gone down in the last few weeks, many of the sports’ best free agents have yet to put pen to paper on new contracts. While American League MVP Aaron Judge and the star-studded shortstop market are getting a lot of attention, there are quite a few big-time starting pitchers available.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
ESPN’s MLB experts overwhelmingly predict Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson
The hottest topic in Braves Country this offseason surrounds the shortstop position. With Dansby Swanson testing free agency, Atlanta could go in several directions. Re-signing the former No. 1 pick is in the cards. He’s a leader in the clubhouse, just earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors, and fits the mold of what this club wants in its players. Swanson should be the first choice, but if the numbers don’t make sense, it’s not the end of the world.
Yardbarker
Mets could make a big push for starting lefty pitcher
One of the top free agents in the MLB that the New York Mets should be interested in this offseason is left-handed pitcher, Carlos Rodon. Knowing the Mets have a starting rotation potentially in flux this offseason, they must have answers at the top of their rotation with a proven ace to go along with Max Scherzer. Hopefully, the Mets are able to re-sign Jacob deGrom. Recent speculation has suggested that the Mets do feel as if they have a good opportunity to retain their ace, keeping him a Met for life.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Gio Urshela Trade Could Affect Carlos Correa’s Free Agency Thinking
The Angels continued to make noise this offseason when they traded for 31-year-old infielder Gio Urshela. Urshela hit .285 last year as a member of the Twins with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. And his positional versatility will be a huge addition for the Angels, as he has the ability to play at all infield positions, and maybe even the outfield.
Yardbarker
Braves Report: Cody Bellinger looking for a one-year deal
When Cody Bellinger was officially non-tendered last Friday, I quickly wrote about how he and the Braves are a perfect match for several reasons. Alex Anthopoulos is searching for an everyday left fielder. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario were abysmal last season, and the Braves can’t go into next season hoping they will turn it around. However, Atlanta also doesn’t have a bunch of cash to spend on the position, given their already high payroll and massive void at shortstop. It’s likely all of their money will be tied up with Dansby Swanson or another premier shortstop. The Braves will be hesitant to hand any outfielder a multi-year contract.
