Jenks, OK

OHP confirm that a pickup truck flew off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 6 days ago

JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house.

Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves Neighborhood.

Tulsa Fire is assisting with efforts to extinguish the fire.

Jenks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area around W 105th Place near the Creek Turnpike.

Neighbors said they believe all the occupants in the house got out safely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY4SK_0jFCriPi00

KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
South Tulsa Ida Red location reopens after car crashes through building

TULSA, Okla. — The Ida Red store in south Tulsa near 91st and Yale reopened less than 48 hours after a car smashed through the store front Monday. Employee Norma Gramm told FOX23 two employees were inside the store when the crash happened Monday morning. She said one woman was pushed by the car across the store and sent to the hospital, but both are okay.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
SKIATOOK, OK
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital

TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
TULSA, OK
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
