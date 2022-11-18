OHP confirm that a pickup truck flew off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house

JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house.

Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves Neighborhood.

Tulsa Fire is assisting with efforts to extinguish the fire.

Jenks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area around W 105th Place near the Creek Turnpike.

Neighbors said they believe all the occupants in the house got out safely.

