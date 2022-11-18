The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO