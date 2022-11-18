Read full article on original website
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible
The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
An NBA executive says that the Golden State Warriors won't trade away their youngsters until Stephen Curry tells them to.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly
Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Admits To Not Managing This Experienced Veteran Correctly
What steps will management take to improve the team's chances?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday
The Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) and Golden State Warriors (8-10) will play each other on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook And Thomas Bryant's Special Connection
The two former Wizards teammates have looked solid together.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
Could the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors pull off this major trade?
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Clippers And Warriors Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
Lakers News: LeBron-Less Lakers Spurn Spurs, Win Third Straight, 123-92
Anthony Davis enters rarified air with another huge night.
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly on Suns’ radar
Bogdan Bogdanovic is a potential trade target for the Suns, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, who reports that the Hawks swingman is among the players on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic could be part of the return if the Suns and Hawks were to make a deal involving...
Hoops Rumors
