ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly on Suns’ radar

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a potential trade target for the Suns, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, who reports that the Hawks swingman is among the players on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic could be part of the return if the Suns and Hawks were to make a deal involving...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy