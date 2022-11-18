ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
CNBC

Bank of Korea opts for smaller hike; Asia markets rise after Fed signals slowing 'soon'

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points hike to 3.25%. The Kospi rose 0.54% and the Korean won slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar to 1,332.49.
CNBC

Fed officials see smaller rate hikes coming 'soon,' minutes show

Federal Reserve officials expect to switch to smaller interest rate increases "soon," according to minutes from the November meeting released Wednesday. Some officials expressed concern over the impact rate increases could have on financial stability and the economy. Markets have largely expected the Fed to dial down the intensity of...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 10 tech and software stocks can make a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
CNBC

Goldman Sachs: Energy crisis will push euro zone into 'shallow' recession

Sven Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, says the energy crisis will push the euro zone into a "fairly shallow" recession next year. However, he adds that the region is "roughly" at peak inflation, with price rises expected to fall closer to 3% next year.
CNBC

What the China protests mean for Apple

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on what the protests at Foxconn could mean for Apple manufacturing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy