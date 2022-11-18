Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nasdaq tough year, seasonal oil strength, P&G looking good
Didn't peak until early January. While all three stock benchmarks are off their lows of 2022, investors are still reluctant to plow money into stocks as the Federal Reserve signals their inflation fight is not near over. Russia's nine-month war against Ukraine is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine going for...
CNBC
Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
CNBC
Bank of Korea opts for smaller hike; Asia markets rise after Fed signals slowing 'soon'
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points hike to 3.25%. The Kospi rose 0.54% and the Korean won slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar to 1,332.49.
CNBC
Fed officials see smaller rate hikes coming 'soon,' minutes show
Federal Reserve officials expect to switch to smaller interest rate increases "soon," according to minutes from the November meeting released Wednesday. Some officials expressed concern over the impact rate increases could have on financial stability and the economy. Markets have largely expected the Fed to dial down the intensity of...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 10 tech and software stocks can make a comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
CNBC
'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
CNBC
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes top 50 creditors over $3 billion, new filing says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs: Energy crisis will push euro zone into 'shallow' recession
Sven Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, says the energy crisis will push the euro zone into a "fairly shallow" recession next year. However, he adds that the region is "roughly" at peak inflation, with price rises expected to fall closer to 3% next year.
CNBC
Kyiv’s critical infrastructure hit by Russian rocket attacks; Ukraine to set up winter shelters
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian authorities said one person was killed and another was injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital city of Kyiv. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.
CNBC
Bitcoin bounces from lows, and why crypto insider trading is hard to prosecute: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores why crypto insider trading cases are few and far between.
CNBC
New York governor signs first-of-its-kind law cracking down on bitcoin mining — here's everything that's in it
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
CNBC
Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
CNBC
Calls for TikTok ban gain steam as Biden administration weighs deal
Calls for a TikTok ban get louder as Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) point out the security threat. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Trump would beat DeSantis in 2024, as Biden approval rate remains underwater, new poll finds
Former President Donald Trump holds a lead of 30 percentage points over his potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, a new poll found. In the event of a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump in 2024, the Democrat holds an edge of...
CNBC
The Biden administration extends the student loan payment pause again—what borrowers need to know
Federal student loan borrowers — and the courts — have more time to figure out what's going on with debt forgiveness before payments resume. The payment pause has been extended through June 30, 2023. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, President Joe Biden emphasized his administration's...
CNBC
What the China protests mean for Apple
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on what the protests at Foxconn could mean for Apple manufacturing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
U.S. gives Ukraine $400M military aid package to thwart Russia's 'energy terror'
The United States announced an additional $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday to aid the besieged nation's defense against Russia's continued targeting of its critical and energy infrastructure.
CNBC
Foxconn says 'technical error' occurred when hiring workers at major iPhone plant in China
Hundreds of workers joined protests at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou, with some men smashing surveillance cameras and windows, footage uploaded on social media showed. The company said in a statement it will continue to communicate with employees and try its best to solve concerns and demands by...
Could hemp be a key tool in fight against climate change?
The fast-growing plant is believed to be twice as effective as trees at absorbing and locking up carbon
Comments / 0