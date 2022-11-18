The Baylor Bears (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) and No. 24 Texas Longhorns (7-4, 5-3) meet Friday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Baylor vs. Texas odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO