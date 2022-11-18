Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball swept in straight sets
Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The Tigers dropped both of their matches to the Aggies this weekend, failing to win a single set. As a group, Missouri (9-17, 2-14 SEC) recorded a 14.7% hit percentage...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri JUCO target has standout season at LB
Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers...
Columbia Missourian
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Hanson finishes 174th at NCAA Cross Country Championships
Senior Marquette Hanson represented Missouri at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Hanson finished the men’s 10,000-meter race in 30 minutes, 47.1 seconds, placing him 174th out of 255 runners.
Columbia Missourian
What to know about Missouri’s next opponent: Mississippi Valley State
Missouri returns to action to defend its undefeated record on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC+ at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a four day break after playing three games in five days. In its previous outing, Missouri reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season with a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. Five Tigers scored in double digits, led by D’Moi Hodge’s 30-point performance.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14 (Final)
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 4:21: New Mexico State, Gavin Frakes 13-yard touchdown run (Ethan Albertson PAT is good). Missouri 45, New Mexico State 14. 9:55: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 43-yard field goal. Missouri 45, New Mexico...
Columbia Missourian
A complete guide to MU football's Senior Day
Ahead of Missouri’s penultimate home game, the Tigers will honor 21 players Saturday before taking on New Mexico State. * indicates players with one more year of eligibility remaining.
Columbia Missourian
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils
Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
Columbia Missourian
A strong second-half surge helps Missouri pull away from Mississippi Valley State
After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away with a 83-62 victory. The Tigers improved to 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference and a 5-0 record to start the season. A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri adjusting...
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': New Mexico State and senior day preview
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 20th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri versus New Mexico State and the "senior day" festivities. Missouri is coming off of a demoralizing loss to Tennessee and looking to bounce back against a New Mexico State team that got their first win on the road since 2018 just a few weeks ago.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri prepares for late-season, nonconference showdown against New Mexico State
Missouri’s first season in the Southeastern Conference suffered a significant blow in November 2012, when Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib found Alec Lemon down the sideline with 25 seconds left for a game-winning touchdown. The Tigers led 17-3 right before halftime and 27-24 with under two minutes left, but they...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top
The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri die-hards brace the cold before New Mexico State
On any regular Saturday, the patch of grass across the street from Townsend Hall, next to the Turner Avenue Parking Garage, would be packed. But this Saturday was different, Missouri awaited a non-Power Five opponent on a day of freezing temperature and a less-populated campus. But that didn't stop two...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge ends season with third place finish in state tournament; Marshall wins Class 2
Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back from Friday’s state semifinal defeat with a 2-0 win against St. Dominic in Fenton, claiming third place in the MSHSAA Class 4 state tournament Saturday. It was never in doubt for the Bruins. Two early goals from Connor Little and Drew Schlimme were...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer falls short in Class 4 state semifinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton. The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
Columbia Missourian
Sixth-year Banister sets a career high for receiving yards; Burden adds two more TDs
It was only fitting for the super senior to headline the offensive weapons on senior night. In his sixth season with the Tigers, Barrett Banister notched a career high in receiving yards through the first three quarters Saturday. The wide receiver was targeted nine times, reeling in seven of those...
Columbia Missourian
Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline
Columbia Missourian
'It lit a fire under me': Since earning starting job back, Robinson playing best football of career
Three weeks into the season, Darius Robinson got benched. He was still playing his fair share of snaps. Missouri knows it has the luxury of four to five (pending Josh Landry’s health) good defensive tackles, and it rotates them as such. But as Robinson said, 11 players take the field first. When the Tigers faced Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, he wasn’t one of them.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls basketball falls in season opener
Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener. Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
