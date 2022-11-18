Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
More than Battle Line Trophy on the line for MU football
Missouri plays in quite a few football rivalry games each year. There’s the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina, which eventually ends up in either Columbia, Missouri, or Columbia, South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Big third quarter helps No. 11 Virginia Tech hand MU women's basketball 1st loss of season
Missouri women’s basketball had its toughest test of the young season Wednesday, taking on No. 11 Virginia Tech in each team’s final game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas. The Tigers frustrated the Hokies early, but a big third quarter for Virginia Tech...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces sixth test of season in Coastal Carolina
Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be...
Columbia Missourian
Griffith leads Hickman boys basketball to second straight win
Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia. Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points.
Columbia Missourian
Arkansas, not bowl game, on Missouri’s mind
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week that Missouri did senior day against New Mexico State in large part because of the crowd size, with many students are home this week for Thanksgiving break and the regular-season finale being after a short week. There was one more reason he left...
Columbia Missourian
MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm
During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
Columbia Missourian
MU's Hodge named SEC player of the week
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates took four familiar faces with him to Columbia from Cleveland State, and guard D’Moi Hodge has been the best of the bunch thus far. On Monday, Hodge was named SEC player of the week after stellar performances against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Mississippi...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener
Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri LGBTQ community shaken by weekend shooting in Colorado
Roughly 45 members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday night in Columbia to mourn the victims of a shooting that took place in a Colorado nightclub over the weekend. Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday evening at Club Q, a...
Columbia Missourian
Rotary Club frying 360 Thanksgiving turkeys for charity
The Rotary Club of Columbia started frying 360 turkeys Wednesday to be sold Thursday for Thanksgiving and also given away to charities. The club bought all its turkeys from the event co-sponsor, Cargill Cares program, a food pantry in California, Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Thanksgiving showcases our land of plenty
Thanksgiving is my wife’s favorite holiday. Get together with extended family, eats lots of yummy comfort food, and recreate with others as one so pleases: watch football, chat and snack, or play a jigsaw puzzle marathon. This year, we can even watch Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Columbia Missourian
Commit to thanksgiving with the coming holiday
I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Charity sale for Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund will include poster unveiling
Columbia Parks and Recreation is set to unveil a commemorative poster by a local artist Tuesday at Walt’s Bike Shop. The event will take place between 5:15 and 7 p.m. at the bicycle shop, 1217 Rogers St. Parks and Recreation planned to hold this event to kickstart an online donation campaign for its endowment fund, which will end Dec. 31.
Columbia Missourian
Eric Parsons, Adlai Williams, Laron Williams, Jim Williams, Abe Williams and Andrew Williams react to a missed goal
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Tiger Garden offers floral designs and hands-on experience for students
Elegant pink and white floral sympathy sprays on easels lined the hallway outside of room 2-34 in MU’s Agriculture Building on a recent weekday — class projects for the Special Occasions track of MU’s Floral Artistry and Management Undergraduate Certificate. And Room 2-34 is the home of Tiger Garden, MU’s student-run, full-service floral shop — with classroom space in the back.
Columbia Missourian
Community Christmas parade returns to Columbia Sunday
A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army. The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019.
Columbia Missourian
Popular ADHD drug Adderall still hard to find in Columbia pharmacies
A drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is still in short supply in Columbia, despite pledges by manufacturers to ramp up production. Adderall, a stimulant medication, has been officially in short supply for more than a month, although some pharmacies say they have been having trouble keeping it in stock for longer than that.
Columbia Missourian
S. Roy Koirtoyahnn Sept. 11, 1930 — Nov. 16, 2022
S. Roy Koirtyohann, 92, of Hallsville passed away, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11am, Saturday, November 26 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with burial to follow in Red Top Cemetery. Friends may gather from 10-11am, Saturday at the church. Roy was born September 11, 1930...
Columbia Missourian
City schedules public meeting on Northland Drive traffic calming
Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting Dec. 1 to discuss proposals for slowing down traffic on Northland Drive. The open house meeting is set to take place between 6 and 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Representatives from the department have been asked to present design proposals to participating residents for review and comments, according to a news release from the city.
Comments / 0