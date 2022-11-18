Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Calls UFC Star A 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor'
Is there a match brewing between the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett?. Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter this afternoon to post an exchange between himself and the Liverpudlian mixed martial artist. The screenshots show MJF and Pimblett going back and forth in the comments of an Instagram post, both challenging each other to a fight when AEW arrives in the United Kingdom next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
Top Dolla Opens Up About Feeling Shamed After WWE Release
A.J. Francis spent five years in the NFL before signing with WWE in 2020. Over a year later, he debuted on "NXT" as Top Dolla and became a member of Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group was brought up to "SmackDown" rather quickly in the 2021 WWE Draft in October, however, WWE released all four members in November. While speaking to Ryan Satin on a recent episode of "Out of Character," Top Dolla reflected on how he felt when he received the devastating call.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Has A Familial Connection To Another Wrestler That May Surprise Casual Fans
Skulking around the ring with a Burmese python named Damien stuffed in a burlap sack, Jake "The Snake" Roberts earned international fame in the late 1980s WWF by terrorizing babyfaces like Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. But casual fans at the time may have been surprised to learn that Roberts was related to two other members of the WWF locker room — his half-sister Rockin' Robin and half-brother Sam Houston.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Paul Gives His Thoughts On Hulk Hogan
Popular social media figure and professional boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on how he feels about Hulk Hogan. Paul's brother, Logan, has recently been dazzling WWE fans with his performances. Many have been impressed with Logan's efforts despite having only three matches. Jake recently got in on the fun as well, knocking out The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with DAZN, Paul was wearing a Hogan T-shirt and shared his thoughts on "The Hulkster."
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Share Footage Of Profane CM Punk Chant From AEW Full Gear
The Elite — Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — made their long-awaited return to AEW at Full Gear this past Saturday; this also marked their first appearance since All Out and the infamous media scrum that followed. Yet while they came out on the losing end against Death Triangle in seeking to regain the AEW Trios World Championship they were forced to vacate, it was apparent by the reception given to them by the fans that they had been missed. The same might not be able to be said about CM Punk, whose status with the company remains up in the air and who, as a result, was not a part of Full Gear in any capacity; his name certainly came up during the PPV in unflattering fashion. The Elite are eager to share that fact with you.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks Wants Kanye West Track As His AEW Entrance Theme
Ricky Starks wants to use a Kanye West song for his AEW entrance music. On the latest episode of the "Watching the Throne" podcast, Starks said he's a "huge Kanye West fan" and it's his "goal" to use "Touch the Sky" as his intro music in AEW. "My goal is...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Let Earl Hebner Dress In Their Locker Room
When it comes to professional wrestling referees, Earl Hebner has seen enough for two lifetimes. Whether it was trading places with his brother Dave in a match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, his involvement in the "Montreal Screwjob," or the countless bumps he took along the way, Hebner experienced a great deal during his 40-plus years as an in-ring official. At one point, he even got to change and dress in one notable superstar's locker room.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Set To Address AEW Full Gear Actions
William Regal has some explaining to do, and fans won't have to wait long to hear what he has to say. Regal helped form the Blackpool Combat Club when he was able to get Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to make amends back in March. At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday, however, Regal turned his back on Moxley.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
wrestlinginc.com
Why The Ultimate Warrior Was Rumored To Have Died In The Early 90s
In the early 1990s, one of professional wrestling's biggest stars found himself at the center of one of the wildest urban legends in the history of the business. Unfounded rumors that The Ultimate Warrior had died and was replaced on-screen by a new wrestler with the same name and face paint began to fester among wrestling fans after the star seemingly disappeared from WWF television in the summer of 1991.
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Bids Farewell
It's been quite a bit since fans have seen Andrade El Idolo on their TV screens or in the ring. The missing AEW star was scheduled to take part in an independent show this past weekend but ultimately had to pull out after a minor illness, leading to AEW's Rey Fenix replacing him. But while Andrade recuperates, he's spending his time partaking in what may be his favorite pastime that isn't Lucha libre; cryptic social media posts.
