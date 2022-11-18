ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK

