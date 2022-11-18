Read full article on original website
Alessandro Michele Leaving As Creative Director Of The Gucci Fashion House
Alessandro Michele, whose high-profile fashion clients include Jared Leto, Billie Eilish, Florence Welch, rockers Måneskin, and singer Harry Styles, is leaving the house of Gucci as creative director. His exit was announced Wednesday, ending an eight-year run. Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure on Tuesday, citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift,” and that the chairman of Gucci’s parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace. The official announcement by Gucci credited Michele with playing “a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking...
Finding a star for 'Wednesday' who embodies 'Family' values with her own kooky twist
There was a lot riding on the casting choice for the titular character of the new Netfilx series "Wednesday." In addition to someone who could pull off creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, the role of raven-haired, pigtail-braided Wednesday Addams needed to go to a young actress who could rise to the occasion of playing a character from such an iconic property.
This award-winning poem was written for the Pulse shooting victims. It's sadly relevant again
In times of grief, we often turn to poets to describe the indescribable. Last Wednesday, writer John Keene put on a tuxedo and won a National Book Award for a new poetry collection that includes his poem "Pulse," a tribute to the people killed and wounded in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub, a LGBTQ haven in Orlando.
