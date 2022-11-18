Alessandro Michele, whose high-profile fashion clients include Jared Leto, Billie Eilish, Florence Welch, rockers Måneskin, and singer Harry Styles, is leaving the house of Gucci as creative director. His exit was announced Wednesday, ending an eight-year run. Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure on Tuesday, citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift,” and that the chairman of Gucci’s parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace. The official announcement by Gucci credited Michele with playing “a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking...

