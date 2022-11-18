ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State shows growth in Myrtle Beach Invitational

PADUCAH, Ky. — Murray State's men's basketball team has a lot to be proud of after their last week in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Racers took home third place, and went 2-1, against some of the top mid-major and high-major programs in the country. The program took down...
LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced a memorandum of understanding with a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a...
Hickory Woods unveils 2023 calendar

MURRAY, KY — The Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray, Kentucky, has unveiled the 15th edition of its annual calendar. For each year's calendar, residents dress in different costumes and play a variety of characters. The theme for 2023 is Living Life to the Fullest. Check out the...
Wake up Weather: 11/22/2022

PADUCAH — Frosty conditions this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.
E-911 Center radio improvements

County leaders won't vote on 911 center RFP until they can read the final draft. Millions of dollars are needed to properly upgrade a local E-911 center. The Paducah center will likely be a focus for the McCracken County Fiscal Court and Paducah City Commission, as new members of the elected bodies take over in January.
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents

PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
Mug Monday: Family Service Society

The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
Mom and pop shops, big box stores prepare as Black Friday approaches

PADUCAH — The Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, and with that comes Black Friday. It's when many people begin their holiday shopping with hopes of scoring great deals. Mom and pop shops and big box stores anticipate an influx of shoppers, but some are struggling to find enough seasonal workers.
Local Christmas light celebrations kick-off holiday season

PADUCAH — Christmas music is playing in local retail stores, trees are already going up, and we've even had our very first snow! Now, city officials are planning Christmas light celebrations in the Local 6 area, officially kicking-off the holiday season. Paducah's nightly Christmas in the Park event will...
Land Between the Lakes offers families free Christmas tree permits

GOLDEN POND, KY — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. According to National Forest Service's LBL website, the permits allow each family to cut down one cedar tree less than 10 feet tall, with stumps less than four inches tall.
