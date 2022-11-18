Read full article on original website
Murray State shows growth in Myrtle Beach Invitational
PADUCAH, Ky. — Murray State's men's basketball team has a lot to be proud of after their last week in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Racers took home third place, and went 2-1, against some of the top mid-major and high-major programs in the country. The program took down...
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced a memorandum of understanding with a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a...
Hickory Woods unveils 2023 calendar
MURRAY, KY — The Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray, Kentucky, has unveiled the 15th edition of its annual calendar. For each year's calendar, residents dress in different costumes and play a variety of characters. The theme for 2023 is Living Life to the Fullest. Check out the...
December Power in Partnership breakfast to highlight regional economical development
PADUCAH — Several West Kentucky panelists will gather to discuss regional economic development at December's Power in Partnership breakfast, hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. The breakfast is being held at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. Guests must...
Wake up Weather: 11/22/2022
PADUCAH — Frosty conditions this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.
E-911 Center radio improvements
County leaders won't vote on 911 center RFP until they can read the final draft. Millions of dollars are needed to properly upgrade a local E-911 center. The Paducah center will likely be a focus for the McCracken County Fiscal Court and Paducah City Commission, as new members of the elected bodies take over in January.
Union City Schools partners with Obion County Chamber of Commerce to reward staff, promote local businesses
UNION CITY, TN — Union City Schools, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Union City are teaming up for the second year in a row of a partnership the school district says encourages its staff to shop local during the holiday season. The school district says...
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
"Hiding in Plain Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
City of Paducah Public Works announces schedule changes ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is reminding community members of their planned schedule changes for garbage collection, recycling, and composting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage Collection. Garbage will not be collected on Nov. 24 or 25, the city announced in a Monday release. Thanksgiving garbage collection. City...
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
Mug Monday: Family Service Society
The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
Mom and pop shops, big box stores prepare as Black Friday approaches
PADUCAH — The Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, and with that comes Black Friday. It's when many people begin their holiday shopping with hopes of scoring great deals. Mom and pop shops and big box stores anticipate an influx of shoppers, but some are struggling to find enough seasonal workers.
"Good human beings with gigantic hearts:" Union City students and staff donate over 12,000 non-perishable food items
UNION CITY, KY — Union City School District students and staff came together to give-back to their community in a big way this year, jointly donating over 12,000 non-perishable food items to two local Charities. UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy commented on the act of kindness in a...
Local Christmas light celebrations kick-off holiday season
PADUCAH — Christmas music is playing in local retail stores, trees are already going up, and we've even had our very first snow! Now, city officials are planning Christmas light celebrations in the Local 6 area, officially kicking-off the holiday season. Paducah's nightly Christmas in the Park event will...
Land Between the Lakes offers families free Christmas tree permits
GOLDEN POND, KY — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. According to National Forest Service's LBL website, the permits allow each family to cut down one cedar tree less than 10 feet tall, with stumps less than four inches tall.
