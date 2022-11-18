US Fashion brand Guess has come under fire this week after its flagship store on Regent Street was the centre of viral fashion controversy. Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has encouraged shoplifters to head to Guess on Regent Street and take whatever they want from its newly released capsule collection, which is inspired by the artist’s work. Banksy said the brand had helped themselves to his artwork ‘without asking’. He then asked: ‘How can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?’

1 DAY AGO