Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament
The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
Auburn cruises in Cancún, takes care of business against Bradley
Auburn basketball’s Cancún debut saw its best offensive performance of the young season Tuesday. The Tigers, who were shooting 41.3% from the field ahead of Tuesday, posted season highs in field goal percentage (56.4%) and 3-point percentage (47.1%) and tied a season-high in free-throw percentage (75%), with an 85-64 drubbing of Bradley to open up Cancún Challenge play.
Short but sweet: Cadillac's coaching validated with wins in interim tenure
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got transparent about his future as Auburn’s head football coach following the Tigers’ 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday. “I don’t know who (it is) — I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach — I don’t know, really don’t care,” Williams, Auburn’s interim head coach, said. “Like, my seat don’t dictate my service. I mean, Auburn’s special. Those kids are special. There’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life and gave me hope when I was hopeless.”
Cadillac and Auburn ‘bringing it back to some big-boy football’ in recent weeks
When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams first spoke to the media as Auburn’s interim head coach, he said he didn’t even know if the Tigers would win a game under his watch. At the least, he said it’d make him happy if his guys played good football.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis commits to Auburn
Top-10 amateur Anna Davis committed to the Auburn women’s golf team on Monday. Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this year at the age of 16. She’s made a name for herself this year playing in LGPA Tournaments and getting a shoutout from Tiger Woods on Twitter.
Iron Ruck march from Auburn to Tuscaloosa raises awareness for veteran suicide ahead of Iron Bowl
Football rivalries often push people apart. But in the case of the Student Veterans Associations at Auburn University and the University of Alabama, the biggest game in the state is bringing people together for a good cause. Every Iron Bowl since 2018, student veterans, veteran alumni, and ROTC from the...
Watch now: Watch Bruce Pearl preview the Cancun Challenge from Mexico
The Auburn men’s basketball team tips off its two-day swing in Mexico on Tuesday night. Auburn plays Bradley at 5 p.m. in the Cancun Challenge. The game is set to be televised on CBS Sports Network. Auburn will play again Tuesday night against the winner or loser of Tuesday’s...
Receiver Landen King withdraws from transfer portal, per reports
Auburn football is set to get a young receiver back next season, according to multiple reports, as Landen King removed his name from the transfer portal Tuesday. King, who entered his name into the portal on Oct. 26, has opted to withdraw nearly a month after former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin's firing on Oct. 31.
'Nothing really out of the ordinary': Will Friend, Ike Hilliard chronicle smooth transitions to co-OCs
In his first week as interim head coach, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams said he got maybe six hours of sleep in his first three days. It was long nights and early mornings, Williams said, making the shifts needed with an interim coaching staff. “Oh, we’ve been going home early,”...
PHOTOS: Operation Iron Ruck 2022
Veterans representing Auburn University and the University of Alabama depart Jordan-Hare Stadium for their hike to Bryant-Denny Stadium to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The marchers are carrying game balls that they will deliver to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Auburn housing development for active adults, The Villas at Dawson Corner, coming summer 2023
The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023. Ryan Roberts, an Auburn realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate, said the site construction for this project began in June, and they plan to start building the residences by the end of the year with hopes to move in the first owners in the summer.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Fred Mack WilliamsJanuary 29, 1949 - November 16, 2022Funeral service for Fred Williams, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday,…
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Food and fellowship: Harvest Evangelism preparing to feed 2,500 again this Thanksgiving
LAUREN JOHNSON Anyone looking for food or fellowship this Thanksgiving holiday can stop by the annual Harvest Evangelism Thanksgiving meal held at Lakeview Baptist Church on 1600 East Glenn Ave. in Auburn. Pastor Rick Hagans, founder and director of Harvest Evangelism, said they will be hosting a sit-down meal Wednesday...
Auburn police arrest a man and woman on burglary and theft charges
Auburn police last weekend arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a resident and stole money. On Nov. 18, police arrested Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez, 35, of Auburn, and Mireya Romero Gonzalez, 40, of Auburn, who were developed as suspects. The arrests stem from Auburn Police responding...
Police find two young children they say were kidnapped from Opelika safe in Camp Hill
UPDATE: At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Opelika Police reported both juveniles had been located safe in Camp Hill. Police said Brittney Hugley has been charged in connection to felony interference of child custody. Opelika Police also named Montell Burton as an accomplice to Hugley. According to the update, warrants are...
