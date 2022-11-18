Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got transparent about his future as Auburn’s head football coach following the Tigers’ 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday. “I don’t know who (it is) — I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach — I don’t know, really don’t care,” Williams, Auburn’s interim head coach, said. “Like, my seat don’t dictate my service. I mean, Auburn’s special. Those kids are special. There’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life and gave me hope when I was hopeless.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO