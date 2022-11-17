In 1955, Bo Diddley slammed into all five accents of his self-titled song, instead of "Sixteen Tons," and got banned from "The Ed Sullivan Show," though it wasn't rock 'n' roll showboating so much as failure to communicate. Stoneface Sullivan heard one of the few folks for whom an entire beat is named — even if you didn't know that's what it's called, you'll recognize the Bo Diddley beat, based on a Afro-Cuban clave, in Johnny Otis'...

5 MINUTES AGO