dexerto.com
Tekken director reveals Kazuya’s bizarre misconception about Pokemon and Kirby
TKatsuhiro Harada has revealed some interesting facts about Pokemon’s place in Tekken’s universe, such as Kazuya’s strange belief that Kirby is actually a Pokemon. Pokemon seems to actually exist in the Tekken universe according to Katsuhiro Harada, who explained that certain fighters in its world have some interesting perspectives on the pocket monsters.
dexerto.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
dexerto.com
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
dexerto.com
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid details: Operator Solis, Nighthaven Labs map, ranked rework
Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4, Operation Solar Raid, is here to wrap up a big 2022 in Siege. New operator Solis and the Nighthaven Labs map are joining the rotation, as well as the long-awaited ranked rework. Here’s what you need to know about Y7S4. The Rainbow Six...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
dexerto.com
Nacon Daija (PS5) review: A middling refresh
Nacon has unveiled their brand-new Daija Arcade Stick, and we’ve had our hands on it for the last few weeks to see if the brand-new stick is up to the task of a new generation. Nacon is no stranger to making arcade sticks, their previous-generation Daija offered a robust,...
dexerto.com
How many Chainsaw Man episodes are there? Crunchyroll release schedule
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest animes out there right now, and with more episodes coming out each week, where can you find them?. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on the streaming platform Crunchyroll, where many other anime shows can be found.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
dexerto.com
New Avatar 2 trailer reveals enormous scope of sequel’s conflict
Avatar 2 has just received a new trailer with the upcoming film set to release in just under a months time. This time around, war is in focus as The Way of the Water sets up for an epic battle ahead. The brand new Avatar sequel has just dropped another...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev impressed with mod giving Kiriko an Akira-style bike ultimate
A skilled Overwatch 2 modder equipped Kiriko with a new Ultimate ability that unlocks access to an almost Akira-inspired bike. A Support hero bearing ninja and healing abilities, Kiriko joined the Overwatch roster with the launch of Overwatch 2. She comes equipped with an Ultimate Ability like every other hero...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
dexerto.com
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 7 review: Ichigo’s triumphant return
In Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 7, many of Soul Society’s main protectors fall to the hands of the Quincy, prompting Ichigo to break out of his prison and attempt to save them. The seventh episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War continues to impress, displaying high-quality animation...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players slam Al Bagra’s “rigged” spawns
Squad spawns are a well-documented issue in Modern Warfare 2, and the problems are especially glaring on Al Bagra. CoD YouTuber JGOD called out Modern Warfare 2’s spawn system in September. He said, “If the spawns actually worked as you would expect, the mini-map wouldn’t be an issue, but Modern Warfare introduced a squad spawn system that uses irregular spawns and logic.”
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals most OP weapon right now in Season 1
CoD expert WhoIsmmortal has broken down the most overpowered weapon loadout in the early Warzone 2 meta, urging players to run it during their next trip to Al Mazrah. Warzone 2 is finally here and players are frantically experimenting with all of the battle royale’s weapons to discover which is number one in these early stages. The sequel makes a number of changes to the Warzone formula, but the need for a top-tier loadout in the endgame is as strong as ever.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
