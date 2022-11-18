CoD expert WhoIsmmortal has broken down the most overpowered weapon loadout in the early Warzone 2 meta, urging players to run it during their next trip to Al Mazrah. Warzone 2 is finally here and players are frantically experimenting with all of the battle royale’s weapons to discover which is number one in these early stages. The sequel makes a number of changes to the Warzone formula, but the need for a top-tier loadout in the endgame is as strong as ever.

1 DAY AGO