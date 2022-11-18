Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Basketball roundup: Tough Tuesday for local teams
It was a tough Tuesday for local basketball teams in action at various events. The Excel Christian, Woodland, Adairsville, and Cass boys all suffered losses. In girls' action, Adairsville and Woodland fell. WESLEYAN 62, EXCEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BOYS 57. The Excel boys had a three-point lead late in the game...
bartowsportszone.com
Girls' hoops roundup: Cass, Woodland, and Adairsville earn wins
In girls' basketball action Monday night, three local teams all picked up victories. Cass came from behind in the second half to outlast visiting Paulding County. Woodland earned a road victory at Dalton's Christian Heritage and Adairsville secured a win at theh Armuchee Tournament over North Murray. CASS GIRLS 51,...
bartowsportszone.com
Wildcats fall at Christian Heritage
The Christian Heritage boys raced to a 35-11 first half lead and extended their advantage in the second half to defeat visiting Woodland Monday night in Dalton, 68-29. Jax Abernathy and Isaac Plavich led the host Lions (1-0) in scoring with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Brelace Williams led Woodland...
bartowsportszone.com
Cass swim team runner-up at Darlington 5-team meet
The Cass High School swim teams finished second last Thursday (Nov. 17) in a five-team meet at Darlington in Rome. Host Darlington won the combined team scores with 181 points, followed by Cass (100), Model (61), Armuchee (23), and Pepperell (19). First and second place performances for Cass included:. 1st...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats shutout Bears as they advance to matchup with Cedartown
The Bainbridge Bearcats are quarterfinals bound as they shutout the Burke County Bears 44-0 on Friday night. In a night that featured an energized defensive performance and an opportunistic offense, the Bearcats showed that they are firing on all-cylinders at the right time. The Bearcats sixth win in a row...
Post-Searchlight
Everything you need to know for the Bearcats matchup against Cedartown
After a dominant shutout victory against Burke County, the Bainbridge Bearcats are headed to the quarterfinals for a highly anticipated matchup against Cedartown High School on Friday, November 25. Cedartown has revenge on their minds as Bainbridge knocked Cedartown out of the quarterfinals in 2020 in both football and baseball...
bartowsportszone.com
Colonels slip to 0-3
The Cass boys dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to host Roswell Monday afternoon participating in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational. The Colonels trailed 9-7 after the opening eight minutes and went to the halftime locker room trailing 22-20. The score was tied at 35-all at the end of the third period and was knotted at 43-all at the end of regulation.
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
CBS42.com
Georgia home struck by bullets
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a neighborhood in LaGrange, Georgia left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/22/22
A propane explosion in Warner Robins left one man dead and three other injured. It happened when members of a local motorcycle club were cooking for a fundraiser.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
860wacb.com
Georgia Man Arrested After Iredell County Traffic Stop
On Monday, November 21, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 77 south near mile marker 59 on a passenger vehicle displaying a Georgia license plate. When Deputies approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was detected. The driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
ABC 33/40 News
Georgia man arrested after eight kilograms of meth recovered in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday night after eight kilograms of methamphetamine were recovered in Calera. The Calera Police Department said 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler, of Dalton, was taken into custody as a result of a joint investigation. The department worked the case along with...
Comments / 0