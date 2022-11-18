ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartowsportszone.com

Basketball roundup: Tough Tuesday for local teams

It was a tough Tuesday for local basketball teams in action at various events. The Excel Christian, Woodland, Adairsville, and Cass boys all suffered losses. In girls' action, Adairsville and Woodland fell. WESLEYAN 62, EXCEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BOYS 57. The Excel boys had a three-point lead late in the game...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Girls' hoops roundup: Cass, Woodland, and Adairsville earn wins

In girls' basketball action Monday night, three local teams all picked up victories. Cass came from behind in the second half to outlast visiting Paulding County. Woodland earned a road victory at Dalton's Christian Heritage and Adairsville secured a win at theh Armuchee Tournament over North Murray. CASS GIRLS 51,...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Wildcats fall at Christian Heritage

The Christian Heritage boys raced to a 35-11 first half lead and extended their advantage in the second half to defeat visiting Woodland Monday night in Dalton, 68-29. Jax Abernathy and Isaac Plavich led the host Lions (1-0) in scoring with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Brelace Williams led Woodland...
DALTON, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Cass swim team runner-up at Darlington 5-team meet

The Cass High School swim teams finished second last Thursday (Nov. 17) in a five-team meet at Darlington in Rome. Host Darlington won the combined team scores with 181 points, followed by Cass (100), Model (61), Armuchee (23), and Pepperell (19). First and second place performances for Cass included:. 1st...
ROME, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats shutout Bears as they advance to matchup with Cedartown

The Bainbridge Bearcats are quarterfinals bound as they shutout the Burke County Bears 44-0 on Friday night. In a night that featured an energized defensive performance and an opportunistic offense, the Bearcats showed that they are firing on all-cylinders at the right time. The Bearcats sixth win in a row...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Everything you need to know for the Bearcats matchup against Cedartown

After a dominant shutout victory against Burke County, the Bainbridge Bearcats are headed to the quarterfinals for a highly anticipated matchup against Cedartown High School on Friday, November 25. Cedartown has revenge on their minds as Bainbridge knocked Cedartown out of the quarterfinals in 2020 in both football and baseball...
CEDARTOWN, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Colonels slip to 0-3

The Cass boys dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to host Roswell Monday afternoon participating in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational. The Colonels trailed 9-7 after the opening eight minutes and went to the halftime locker room trailing 22-20. The score was tied at 35-all at the end of the third period and was knotted at 43-all at the end of regulation.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA
CBS42.com

Georgia home struck by bullets

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a neighborhood in LaGrange, Georgia left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
860wacb.com

Georgia Man Arrested After Iredell County Traffic Stop

On Monday, November 21, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 77 south near mile marker 59 on a passenger vehicle displaying a Georgia license plate. When Deputies approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was detected. The driver...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Radio

Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close

An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Georgia man arrested after eight kilograms of meth recovered in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday night after eight kilograms of methamphetamine were recovered in Calera. The Calera Police Department said 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler, of Dalton, was taken into custody as a result of a joint investigation. The department worked the case along with...
CALERA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy