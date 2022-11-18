An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.

EAST ELLIJAY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO