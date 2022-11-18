ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX2Now

Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues’ 7-game roll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues' seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Blue Jays ace calls Yankees star the worst cheater in MLB history

Alek Manoah did not hold back. The Toronto Blue Jays ace appeared on an episode of "How Hungry Are You," presented by Samsung Bespoke where he had to answer "spicy questions" or risk drinking a gross tea. One...
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever

Joely Rodriguez's time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Girls Bowling: Preseason Top 10, 2022-23

The new girls bowling season is upon us. As part of our preview, check out the initial NJ.com Top 10. As always, check back weekly for updated versions. Did we miss a team? Is a team not where it is supposed to be? Let us know!
NJ.com

Yankees bust profiles as possible comeback candidate for Astros

The Houston Astros are in the market for a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Who fits that description? Joey Gallo, for one. MLB Trade Rumors lists Gallo as a possible option for Houston, along with Andrew Benintendi and...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees, Mets top Rookie of the Year candidates come as no surprise

Let's hear about the young talent. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is the American League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is the National League Rookie of the Year. Who could earn those titles next year?.
NJ.com

As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs

PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn't lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets face growing competition for Dodgers’ southpaw

Starters are in high demand right now. The New York Mets are just one of many teams looking to strengthen their rotation. And to do that, they've been considering left-hander Andrew Heaney. But Billy Eppler has some competition. The Boston Globe's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
