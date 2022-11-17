Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment
TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
kmyu.tv
Police identify man killed in Herriman standoff that terrified neighbors
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into a standoff and shootout in Herriman that left a 38-year-old combat veteran dead and terrified neighbors in the area – one of whom had a bullet come right into her house. Meanwhile, some of those neighbors criticized police for...
Utah man who killed his mother arrested for following girls into high school
A man was arrested last week for allegedly following two teenage girls into a local high school and saying he was there to hurt kids.
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nicole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
KSLTV
Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman
KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
Two shot at Orem apartment complex, suspect at large
A suspect is at large after two people were shot at an Orem apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Police Dept.
Police: Herriman shelter-in-place lifted, 38-year-old gunman dead
Some residents near South 5100 West in Herriman are under a shelter-in-place this evening as a SWAT team negotiates with a gunman, according to police.
KUTV
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
ksl.com
Man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place...
Utah National Guardsman killed in SWAT standoff identified
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
KSLTV
No driver or occupant found in rollover car crash in Willard Sunday
WILLARD, Utah — Willard City Fire Department said there was no occupants found near a car that ended up in a canal. They said they found a single vehicle rolled over on the west side of Interstate 15. When crews arrived they did not find any occupants. After a...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
29-year-old mother identified as victim of shooting near SLC nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
kmyu.tv
Silver Alert issued out of Davis County for 80-year-old man with dementia
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Silver Alert was activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in Davis County who suffers from dementia. Officials said Jesus Nieves Torres was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. near 565 North 300 West in Kaysville, Apple Tree Assisted Living. Torres suffers from dementia...
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family members left devastated after 29 y/o woman dies in SLC shooting
A family is dealing with the unfathomable loss of their loved one. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say a 29-year-old mother was shot and killed near a nightclub after getting involved in an altercation.
2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem, according to police.
