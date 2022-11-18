ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

You can you unlock guns in Modern Warfare 2 if you escape from the DMZ with them

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSuG1_0jFCgh8g00

The new Warzone 2 DMZ extraction mode lets you unlock new guns in Modern Warfare 2 .

As first revealed in a lengthy blog post and spotted by our buds at PC Gamer , if you manage to survive long enough in DMZ to reach the extraction point, you not only secure all of your collected weapons to use in future matches, but you also unlock any new weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

"In DMZ, extracting with any Contraband weapon unlocks it across all other game modes," Activision said in the blog post. "This includes the M13B Assault Rifle, a new free functional weapon earned by defeating [[REDACTED]]."

PC Gamer notes that the redacted portion is referring to a PvE boss battle in DMZ that's required to unlock M13B assault rifle.

Warzone 2 launched earlier this week and just yesterday, the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass went live, and folks seem to be generally enjoying the new additions, from the new Al Mazrah map to the absolute chaos that proximity chat brings with it . Our own Warzone 2 review -in-progress calls the sequel "remarkable" and says it "smartly subverts expectations" despite leveling criticism at its progression and customization systems.

Check these essential Call of Duty Warzone tips if you're keen on staying away from The Gulag for as long as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
ComicBook

Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?

Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
msn.com

What is the garage safe code in Alone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Alone is the 13th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you, playing as John “Soap” McTavish, find yourself alone and unarmed in a town full of hostile Shadow Company mercenaries. For this reason, you’ll need to do a lot of looting and crafting in this mission in order to be able to progress and defend yourself. Fortunately, there are two safes in the town, the owners of which have not been especially careful regarding their codes and combinations.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Cyber Attack Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought back the Cyber Attack game mode and we've got the rundown on what new players can expect from it. Cyber Attack isn't the only classic content being brought back for Modern Warfare 2's Season One. Players will also get to relive intense matches on both Shoot Out and Shipment. Alongside these fan favorites, players will also be able to take on a brand new Special Ops mission and practice for Ranked Mode on maps set with official rulesets.
dotesports.com

How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2

Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
ComicBook

PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive

PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released

An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free

One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy