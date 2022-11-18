You can you unlock guns in Modern Warfare 2 if you escape from the DMZ with them

The new Warzone 2 DMZ extraction mode lets you unlock new guns in Modern Warfare 2 .

As first revealed in a lengthy blog post and spotted by our buds at PC Gamer , if you manage to survive long enough in DMZ to reach the extraction point, you not only secure all of your collected weapons to use in future matches, but you also unlock any new weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

"In DMZ, extracting with any Contraband weapon unlocks it across all other game modes," Activision said in the blog post. "This includes the M13B Assault Rifle, a new free functional weapon earned by defeating [[REDACTED]]."

PC Gamer notes that the redacted portion is referring to a PvE boss battle in DMZ that's required to unlock M13B assault rifle.

Warzone 2 launched earlier this week and just yesterday, the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass went live, and folks seem to be generally enjoying the new additions, from the new Al Mazrah map to the absolute chaos that proximity chat brings with it . Our own Warzone 2 review -in-progress calls the sequel "remarkable" and says it "smartly subverts expectations" despite leveling criticism at its progression and customization systems.

