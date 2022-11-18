ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Cardinals sign five minor league free agents, including former second round pick

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed five minor league free agents, including a former second round draft pick. The following players were signed by the Cardinals:. Outfielder Oscar Mercado. Infielder Taylor Motter. Shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Left-handed pitcher Kenny Hernandez. Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
South Side Sox

Ruthless efficiency: White Sox non-tender Engel, Mendick, Payton

In lieu of a full-on, immediate feature outlining the non-tender of Adam Engel, Danny Mendick and Mark Payton on Friday night, here’s a glimpse at our staff discussion of the decision:. No one took Brett up on that non-tender story, so here I am, reminding you that it comes...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect

Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 20

Clark Griffith was born, in Clear Creek, Mo. While his 63.8 WAR career was built mostly in the 1890s as a pitcher for the Chicago Colts (Cubs), Griffith was a key member of the first MLB pennant-winning White Sox team, in 1901. For that season, Griffith joined scores of National League players who jumped leagues to the American, and led the majors in winning percentage (.774, 24-7) and the AL in shutouts (five). His 5.7 WAR represented the last superstar season of his career.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Coby White

Have you ever made a change just for the sake of making one? Some therapists will recommend it – we think. Don’t take psychological advice from us. This is NBA Analysis, not psychoanalysis. Still, if you’re depressed, we think changing your routine might help. Start taking a walk...
South Side Sox

Sharing Sox Podcast 94 — Who’s your Padre?

In the spirit of the holiday season, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, raise glasses high to José Abreu, reportedly at the top of the San Diego Padres wish list, thanking him for all of his years of being about the only player on the White Sox worth watching and, often, the only one who seemed to be trying. If the reports are true, José finally has a real chance of playing deep into the postseason, and may that happen for him. We do, however, refrain from breaking into Auld Lang Syne.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL

