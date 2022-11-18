Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Israeli Fintech Firm Joins ADIO’s Innovation Program to Establish Financial Tech Research and Dev Center in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Program is partnering with Fintech company Liquidity Group, the “first” Israeli company “to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program.”. The partnership will “support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Engage People Shares Survey Findings Highlighting Increased Use of Pay with Points
Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, commissioned a newly released survey from The Wise Marketer titled “2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences.”. The report “examines consumers’ attitudes toward traditional and emerging...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish Fintech Dreams Establishes Entity to Expand Engagement Banking Offering
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and “leader” in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology, “reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space.”. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Kraken Announces Support for The Graph (GRT) Staking
The team at Kraken notes that they’re pleased to announce that their crypto trading platform now supports staking for The Graph (GRT) holders,. From the Earn section of your Kraken account or from your Pro mobile app, you’ll be “able to stake your GRT holdings and earn up to 8% in yearly rewards.” Additionally, Kraken makes it easy “for you to stake and unstake at any time, with no lockup periods.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Data Management Firm Aunalytics Introduces Enterprise Analytics as a Managed Service
Aunalytics, a data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced it has initiated Enterprise Analytics, a managed service comprised of experts in data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new solution “couples the tools and technology required to help enterprises achieve their analytics...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fortis Acquires Payment Logistics, Expanding Its Embedded Payments Solutions
Fortis, which claims to be the leader in embedded payments for software providers, announced the company is “expanding its suite of technology solutions by acquiring Payment Logistics, a payment technology company based in La Jolla, California.”. Payment Logistics “not only brings dozens of embedded payments partnerships but a myriad...
crowdfundinsider.com
Quid Global and Currencycloud Partner Up
Currencycloud has partnered with Quid Global to help power the company’s digital wallet, which will support the firm’s international expansion. Quid Global, launched in the UK in 2020 and now with offices in London, US, Switzerland, and Ireland, Quid aims to be the one-stop digital ecosystem offering business and banking-style tools dedicated to SMEs.
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. SMEs to Expand Operations Despite Economic Uncertainty, New Survey Reveals
A recent study by global fintech platform Airwallex revealed that small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) businesses in the U.S. “plan to expand in 2023.”. While the pandemic and uncertain market conditions have impacted many businesses this year, a vast majority of SMEs (82%) still “plan to expand into new markets and are mapping out their strategies to do so successfully.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Private Equity Firm Motive Partners to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm focused on building, backing, and buying the technology companies that enable the financial economy, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire embedded/capital GmbH, a European venture capital platform “focused on supporting the next wave of financial technology innovation, subject to customary closing conditions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
crowdfundinsider.com
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube
Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
crowdfundinsider.com
MakerDAO Introduces Maker Teleport, Enabling Near-Instant Movement of DAI Across Chains
MakerDAO, which claims to the “longest-standing” decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces the launch of Maker Teleport, a multichain infrastructure for teleporting DAI across different blockchain networks. Maker Teleport is now “available on the smart contract chains Arbitrum and Optimism,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions
Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
crowdfundinsider.com
Shared Branch Banking Innovator OneBanx Launches Crowdfunding to Support Expansion
OneBanx, the shared branch banking innovator, is launching the public phase of its £1.25m fund raise on Crowdcube, Europe’s crowdfunding platform. Having shown that OneBanx’s shared branch concept works with three pilots in Central Scotland, the team is now “embarking on the next phase of plans to create a national network of kiosks that will ensure no community in the UK is left without access to cash or everyday banking services like deposits and bill payments.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Inclusion Fintech Propel Holdings Moves into Canada
Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL), a Fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced that it has entered the Canadian market with its new brand, Fora CreditTM (Fora) – “a convenient online credit solution for underserved Canadian consumers.”. Nearly 25 per cent of Canadians “are either unserved or underserved...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Zimpler to Expand to Latin America, Opens Office in São Paulo
Zimpler, which claims to be a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced that it will expand its operations to Latin America. The company has “established its LatAm headquarters in São Paulo, catering to the growing local and regional markets.” Zimpler plans “to introduce their instant payments solution in the country later this year and are already planning their next market expansion.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Molten Ventures Distributes Report on Performance
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a publicly listed VC firm that backs early stage digital firms, has published a 6 month update on performance, ending September 30, 2022. Molten said that its gross portfolio value has declined to £1,450 million versus March at £1.532 million. Net assets have...
crowdfundinsider.com
VeChainThor Completes POA2.0 Upgrade, Becomes the Blockchain of the Digital-Sustainable Movement
Global society is fast approaching “a fork in the road.”. One path leads to “the outcome of excessive consumption, gaseous emissions and ignorance of the delicate equilibria that dictate all forces of the universe.” The other “leads to recognition, remediation and action on the sustainability crisis we collectively face,” according to an update from VeChain.
