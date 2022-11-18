Kendrick Perkins blasts Golden State Warriors’ chemistry -“It’s guys playing with hidden agendas”

The Golden State Warriors have lost their championship identity and the chemistry that defined the team last season and Perkins attributes it to guys having hidden agendas

The Golden State Warriors ' performance this season has had fans worrying about the team and its chances of contending for the title this season and beyond. There is plenty of blame to go around. But Kendrick Perkins seems to know what the culprit is for the Warriors' 6-9 standing.

" They don't have chemistry," Perkins said of Golden State. "The chemistry is gone right now. Now, will they get it back? I don't know. But right now, it's not there. If you look at them across the board and watch how they're playing, they're playing a whole bunch of individual basketball. It's not a team anymore - it's guys playing with hidden agendas. "

Bad body language

According to Perk, another manifestation of the Warriors' ugly season is the players' awful body language. Several of the squad's core group have been guilty of this, especially during the team's blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

" In the second half last night, I watched Klay Thompson pull up for two bad shots on the other end," Perkins continued. "If you watch the body language of Draymond Green along with the body language of Jordan Poole , they're having these problems. And then all of a sudden, you see Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins ; they get paid, all of a sudden, they feel like a bigger role. ... Look at Draymond under the basket, he don't even get back on defense. He's not even interested. Look, he's hanging his head. "

It's unclear what's happened to this Warriors team. Maybe Poole and Wiggins getting massive contract extensions , while Green and Thompson have not yet , has affected the chemistry. Or Green's punch on Poole in the offseason could have made an indelible dent in the locker room.

But what's clear is that something has to change, be it on the roster or rotation. Otherwise, the organization can kiss its dream of winning a second straight title goodbye.

Bad defense

Last season, the Warriors used their underdog mentality to come together and make a successful championship run. Offensively, they were in the middle of the pack in the 2021-22 regular season, but the defensive chemistry made up for the mediocre offense.

This season, they have one of the worst defenses in the league, and Steph Curry going supernova on most nights has been unable to cover the team's abysmal lack of interest and cohesiveness on the defensive end of the court.