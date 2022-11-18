Watch: Rolling Stone Interviews Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Tainy, and More on the Latin Grammys Red Carpet

Rolling Stone was on the red carpet for this year’s 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards . This year’s ceremony takes place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, this time at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Our video team caught up with several acts making appearances at this year’s show, including Rauw Alejandro , Becky G , Tainy and Jorge Drexler, among others.

Tainy

Tainy has had a huge few years and is being recognized in the Producer of the Year category, among several other nominations. “To be at a point where now I’m at the Grammys, I can’t lie I always wanted to be a part of that,” he says. One of the year’s big nominees is his partner-in-crime Bad Bunny, whose album Un Verano Sin Ti has dominated this year. “The most special part is I enjoy the process of working with my brother.”

Silvana Estrada

The Best New Artist nominee is “so nervous and so grateful” to be part of the Latin Grammys this year. The 25 year old released her solo debut Marchita earlier this year and is also up for Best Singer-Songwriter Album. “It feels like a present. God, or the world or mother nature, someone very powerful saying ‘Okay, we can see your effort. Let’s celebrate together.'”

Jorge Drexler

While working on Tinta y Tiempo , Drexler didn’t have access to his usual collaborators. But he’s thrilled that it’s connected to so many people, gaining numerous nominations at this year’s show. “I never expected that,” he says now. “For a moment I thought it wasn’t going to happen. But it came to a good place and I’m thankful. You have to have that kind of faith in yourself and be patient.”

Nicki Nicole

Nicki Nicole played a huge role on Aguilera , writing a few of the songs and appearing on “Pa Mis Muchachas” alongside Becky G and Nancy Peluso. The song is up for Record of the Year.

Gale

Gale is up for Album of the Year thanks to her writing credits on Christina Aguilera’s Aguilera . “It’s a blessing to have this recognition now,” she says. The songwriter has been hustling for years and is launching a pop career of her own. This nod is especially great because Aguilera is one of her idols. “I used to practice in front of the mirror all the runs.”

Elvis Costello

Tonight, Elvis Costello is one of many performers at tonight’s ceremony. He will be joining Jorge Drexler on stage. Costello recently translated his album Spanish Model into Spanish and it has made him curious to see what else he can do with Latin sounds and the Spanish language. “This is important, this is important to me,” he says.

Trueno

Argentinian rapper Trueno released his sophomore album Bien o Mal in May. He’s up for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song at this year’s awards for his hit “Dance Crip” which hit Number Two on the Argentinian charts.

Kany García

Kany García is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Tropical Song for “Agüita E Coco.” She was inspired by a friend who was ready to embrace a year of being single. Then, García got a call. “‘You know what Kany, I’m so in love and I’m about to marry.’ You never know what’s gonna happen in your next week or your life. You need to be open. You need to be available for love.”

Elena Rose

Elena Rose worked with several of the biggest names at tonight’s show, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Karol G among them. “I’m really surprised. I don’t have a secret but I am very grateful,” she says. “Everybody works so hard. It’s not only me. We’re very passionate about what we do.”

Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra is the only woman in the Best Urban Music Album category this year. “It feels fucking awesome,” she says. She’s hoping more women will be nominated in the future.

Carlos Vives

The legendary Vives is up for six trophies tonight. His Camilo collaboration “Baloncito Viejo” is up for Song and Record of the Year.

Chiquis Rivera

Before the ceremony even began, Chiquis Rivera learned that her album Abeja Reina won Best Banda Album. It is the second Latin Grammy of her career thus far but she was okay if she didn’t win so she dressed in gold just in case. “I wanted to look like I’m drippin’ in gold,” she said of her custom Ray Ortiz dress. “If I don’t win, at least I look like a trophy.”

Becky G

Becky G’s nominations this year come from her collaboration with Christina Aguilera “Pa Mis Muchachas.” “You’re never really truly ready to be faced with everything you’ve ever dreamed of,” she said of her nomination. “If you look at it from the perspective I choose to look at it from, you’re always winning.”

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro is up for seven awards tonight, including three in Album of the Year alone thanks to his contributions to girlfriend Rosalía and Bad Bunny’s albums. He’s up for his own Saturno as well, and there’s no bad blood or competition between him and his girl. “It’s all going to the same living room, same house!”